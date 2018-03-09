Home Galleries Nation Happy birthday to India's favourite 'English professor' Shashi Tharoor By Agencies | Published: 09th March 2018 10:28 AM | Last Updated: 09th March 2018 04:20 PM 0 Share Via Email Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram has been trolled enormously by social media for the casual usage of obsolete words and pun in his tweets. Tharoor's vocabulary has become Twitterati's favourite topic, after his epic 'farrago' tweet . (File Photo) Tharoor's 'exasperating farrago' tweet created a buzz on social media as people couldn’t stop talking about his linguistic skills. The Congress MP's rant against a broadcasting channel and a journalist for their reporting on his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s death entertained the netizens. The tweet had social media busy with trolls and memes over Tharoor's linguistic mastery. (Photo |Twitter) Tharoor, himself seems to have realised the social media user's obsession towards his lexicon as the MP himself took on twitter to justify his choice of words. While replying, he left his followers empuzzled, by throwing up one more complex word 'rodomontade', which means boastful or inflated language. (Photo |Twitter) After Tharoor's 'rodomontade' tweet, 'Amul' which uses latest topics in their advertisements, featured the MP for his fondness for using difficult words. The cartoon, with a witty caption, “Tharooraurus anyone?”, hilariously depicts how the Twitter users rush to a dictionary, once they come across his tweets. (Photo |Twitter) Tharoor's 'rodomontade' tweet was even noticed by former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. The CM, in his tweet, said that those who want to learn English can join his 'dear friend' . (Photo |Twitter) Tharoor recently landed in a soup for his 'inappropriate use' of the word 'Chillar', (loose change), after Manushi Chillar's elevation as Miss World. The MP, who used the pun to take a dig at NDA government's demonetisation was severely criticised by public as many felt his comments demeaned Manushi Chillar. (Photo |Twitter) A typo in Shashi Tharoor's recent tweet on the Padmaavat row has made people flip through pages of the dictionary. Tharoor immediately posted a tweet correcting the word 'thang Hoog hats' which was earlier used instead of “than ghoonghats'(veils). Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Shashi Tharoor Congress MP Tharoor exasperating farrago