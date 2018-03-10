Home Galleries Nation SEE PICTURES | Passing Out parade of 255 cadets marked at Officers Training Academy in Chennai By Online Desk | Published: 10th March 2018 03:25 PM | Last Updated: 10th March 2018 07:15 PM 0 Share Via Email A total of 255 Officer Cadets including 196 Gentleman Cadets, 37 Lady Cadets were commissioned as Officers of the Indian Army along with 2 Gentleman Cadets and 3 Lady Cadets from Bhutan, 9 Gentleman Cadets from Afghanistan and 8 Gentleman Cadets from Tajikistan who were also commissioned into their respective Armies. (EPS | Martin Louis) The Officer Cadets marched out from Parameshwaran Drill Square to the tune of ‘Auld Lang Syne’, taking the ‘Final Step,’ thus symbolising the end of their training, which in fact, is the ‘First Step’ towards their bright careers. (EPS | Martin Louis) Lieutenant General dewan Rabindranath Soni presented 'Sword of Honour to ACA Preeti Choudhary during Passing Out Parade at OTA. (EPS | Martin Louis) Newly commissioned officers in a jubilant mood after a Passing out parade at Officers Training Academy in Chennai on Saturday. (EPS | Martin Louis) Later in the ‘Pipping Ceremony’, parents of the Officer Cadets put on rank badges on the Cadets’ uniforms. (EPS | Martin Louis) Among the spectators were the proud parents of the Officer Cadets, dignitaries, relatives of our fallen war heroes, and members of the diplomatic fraternity. | PTI A cadet in tears as she celebrates after a passing-out parade at Officers Training Academy OTA in Chennai. | PTI Cadets lift a colleague as they celebrate after a passing-out parade at Officers Training Academy OTA. | PTI Cadets celebrate after a passing-out parade at Officers Training Academy OTA in Chennai. | PTI The newly Commissioned Officers are now all set to join their new assignments in Battalions and Regiments across the country. (EPS | Martin Louis) Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Indian Army Officers Training Academy Passing Out Parade ota chennai