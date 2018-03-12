Home Galleries Nation IN PICS | French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to India By PTI | Published: 12th March 2018 07:30 AM | Last Updated: 12th March 2018 11:47 AM 0 Share Via Email French President Emmanuel Macron is in India for a four-day visit i.e from 9th March to 12th March. He is accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron, and a delegation of businessmen and ministry officials. IN PIC: Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, First Lady Savita Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron during the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday. | (All pictures from PTI) Modi and his popular 'Teddy Hugs': PM Narendra Modi welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron with an embrace as President Ram Nath Kovind standing nearby witnesses the gesture at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Jawans welcoming the French President: Emmanuel Macron accorded ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Macron's 4-day visit is aimed at forging strong manufacturing and technology partnerships as well as greater people to people contacts especially through greater exchanges of students and researchers. Emmanuel Macron inspecting the guard of Honor during his ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. President Macron interacting with the students at Bikaner House in New Delhi on Saturday. Macron said, 'We want our (India & France) youth to know each other’s countries, in this direction we have signed two agreements today. One is to give importance to education in our countries. The other is a migration and mobiility partnership'. Modi and the return of his 'Teddy Hug' : After the embrace at the ceremonial reception, PM Modi again hugs French President Emmanuel Macron as he receives him for the International Solar Alliance founding conference in New Delhi on Sunday. We are one: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other world leaders at Founding Conference of the International Solar Alliance at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday. The ISA is an alliance of more than 121 countries which was initiated by Prime Minister Modi in January 2016. The primary objective of the alliance is to work for efficient exploitation of solar energy to reduce dependence on fossil fuels. Namaste India! IN PIC: French President Emmanuel Macron along with First Lady Brigitte Macron during their visit to Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday. Is that a kite flying? Mr and Mrs Macron look at the sky, while visiting Taj Mahal, Agra. | PTI A mandatory place to visit while visiting India: The epitome of love-Taj Mahal! Mr and Mrs Macron pose for a photograph outside Taj Mahal in Agra. Love is in the air! This picture of Emmanuel Macron holding hands with Brigitte Macron against the backdrop of Taj Mahal perfectly describes their love story. He fell in love with her in his teen years when Brigitte was his drama teacher. With an age difference of 24 years, they have indeed proved that age is just a number. Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Prime Minister Narendra Modi French President Emmanuel Macron President Ram Nath Kovind International Solar Alliance First Lady Brigitte Macron