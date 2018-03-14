Albert Einstein is regarded as one of the greatest theoretical physicists for his work on the 'The Theory of Relativity'. Born on 14th March 1879 in Germany, Einstein was fascinated about the nature around him from a very young age. Contrary to popular mythology, Einstein always excelled at maths and physics from a young age, reaching a mathematical level years ahead of his peers. He is best known for his mass-energy equivalence formula E = mc2, which is dubbed as the 'world's most famous equation' Today on his 139th birth anniversary here are some of the interesting facts about the genius. (Wikimedia Commons)