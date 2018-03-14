Home Galleries Nation Albert Einstein: Remembering the genius who gave the 'world's most famous equation' on his 139th birth anniversary By Online Desk | Published: 14th March 2018 09:15 AM | Last Updated: 14th March 2018 10:01 AM 0 Share Via Email Albert Einstein is regarded as one of the greatest theoretical physicists for his work on the 'The Theory of Relativity'. Born on 14th March 1879 in Germany, Einstein was fascinated about the nature around him from a very young age. Contrary to popular mythology, Einstein always excelled at maths and physics from a young age, reaching a mathematical level years ahead of his peers. He is best known for his mass-energy equivalence formula E = mc2, which is dubbed as the 'world's most famous equation' Today on his 139th birth anniversary here are some of the interesting facts about the genius. (Wikimedia Commons) Once his father showed him a pocket compass when he was five years old. He wondered what made that needle point in a certain direction and not anywhere else. Thus, began his long and illustrious career in fundamental science. IN PIC: Albert Einstein at the age of three years, 1882. This is believed to be the oldest known photograph of Einstein. (Wikimedia Commons) Albert had a fat head when he was born, this shocked his parents when they saw for the first time. However, as he grew older the fat head slowly receded and turned into a normal size. IN PIC: Einstein at the age of 14, 1893. (Wikimedia Commons) At the age of 16 years he failed his exam in electrical engineering. IN PIC: The certificate of maturity issued to Albert Einstein in 1896, at the age of 17, after attending the cantonal high school in Aarau, Switzerland. In this scoring scheme, 6 is the highest, and 1 the lowest grade. (Wikimedia Commons) In 1921 he was awarded the Nobel Prize 'for his service to Theoretical Physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect'. (Wikimedia Commons) Einstein loved violin and was very fond of music. He said that if he weren't a scientist he would be a musician. IN PIC: Einstein at his office, University of Berlin, 1920. (Wikimedia Commons) He was born German and a Jew, he renounced his German citizenship in 1896. He became a Swiss citizen in 1901 but he died in 1955 as an American citizen. IN PIC: Albert Einstein receiving from Judge Phillip Forman his certificate of American citizenship, 1940. (Wikimedia Commons) Albert was an avid smoker, his love for smoking was so enormous that he credited his pipe smoking with a calming and judgemental effect. IN PIC: Albert with his second wife and cousin Elsa, 1921. (Wikimedia Commons) Einstein considered his general theory of relativity, published in 1915, to be his masterwork. The theory was the first theory on gravity to be published in the 250 years since Sir Isaac Newton’s theory of gravity was revealed. It brought Einstein a lot of attention from all over the world. Soon, he started touring the world and began speaking in front of crowds of thousands. IN PIC: Albert Einstein during a lecture in Vienna in 1921. (Wikimedia Commons) In 1921 he was awarded the Nobel Prize 'for his service to Theoretical Physics, and especially for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect'. IN PIC: Albert Einstein in 1904. (Wikimedia Commons) Time magazine named Albert Einstein its 'Person of the Century.' IN PIC: Albert Einstein, official 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics photograph. (Wikimedia Commons) In 1955, after the death of the famous physicist and scientist, his body was cremated and ashes scattered. However, the only part of his body that was retained by pathologist Thomas Harvey at Princeton Hospital while conducting his autopsy was his brain. Thomas Harvey was later fired from the hospital for not returning Einstein’s brain, which he removed during the autopsy. IN PIC: Olympia Academy Founders; Conrad Habicht, Maurice Solovine and Einstein, 1903. (Wikimedia Commons) Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Germany Albert Einstein The Theory of Relativity E = mc2