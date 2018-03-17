Home Galleries Nation Congress plenary session: Top ministers in attendance for the 84th Session By Agencies | Published: 17th March 2018 09:55 PM | Last Updated: 17th March 2018 10:30 PM 0 Share Via Email The Congress's plenary session began today, with senior party leaders giving final shape to draft resolutions to be adopted at the conclave. IN PIC: Members of the Congress Seva Dal before starting of the 84th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: EPS/ Shekhar Yadav) Congress president Rahul Gandhi chaired the meeting of the subjects committee, which included members of the steering committee that had replaced the working committee. IN PIC: A view of the 84th Plenary Session of the INC on Saturday at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo: EPS/Shekhar Yadav) All Congress chief ministers, state Congress presidents and Congress legislature party leaders from all states took part in today's meeting. IN PIC: Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi INC President Rahul Gandhi former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and other Congress leaders during the 84th Plenary Session. (Photo: EPS/Shekar Yadav) Sonia Gandhi looked all charged up during the Plenary session and after finishing the speech, she was walking towards her seat, when Congress president and her son Rahul Gandhi got up from his chair and gave her a warm hug. (Photo: PTI) DPCC President Ajay Maken presenting a memento to Congress President Rahul Gandhi during the 84th Plenary Session. (Photo: PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presents a bouquet to Chairperson CPP Sonia Gandhi. (Photo: PTI) In line with the Congress' decision to focus on workers during the ongoing plenary session here, the party today allowed some of its lower rank members to express their views in the presence of top leaders. (Photo: PTI) Eyeing the upcoming polls in Karnataka assembly, the resolution named the Congress ruled state a number of times and said that 'the party notes with satisfaction that the party's government in Karnataka has set up a state level Agricultural Price Commission to ensure remunerative prices to the farmers of the state'. (Photo: PTI) Sonia Gandhi during her speech at the plenary session in Delhi. (Photo: PTI) Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS congress Rahul Gandhi Sonia gandhi Plenary session lok sabha poll