Home Galleries Nation Gudi Padwa 2018: How Maharashtrians revelled in new year festivities By Agencies | Published: 19th March 2018 08:28 AM | Last Updated: 19th March 2018 08:41 AM 0 Share Via Email People in Maharashtra celebrated the spring-time festival of Gudi Padwa -marking the traditional new year for Marathi Hindus- with traditional fervour and welcomed it as per the Shalivahan Shaka (luni-solar) calendar. Here a little girl is in traditional finery, a 'Nauvari' sari. (AP) As per belief, the long 'Gudi' symbolises victory and inspires people to prosper materially and spiritually. (AP) The year begins on the first day of Chaitra of the Hindu calendar named as Shalivahan. It is named so after King Shalivahan, from Paithan in Maharashtra. IN PIC: Mumbai Drummers in action during a procession on the occasion of Gudi Padwa Marathi Hindu new year celebrations in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI) The New Year day is also considered auspicious for 'vaastu puja' and opening new business establishments. IN PIC: A woman participates in a bike rally to mark Gudi Padwa in Mumbai. (AP) A woman beats a drum as she participates in a rally to celebrate Maharashtrian New Year in Mumbai. (AP) A woman takes a selfie during a bike rally to celebrate Maharashtrian New Year in Mumbai. (AP) People beat drums as they participate in a rally to celebrate Maharashtrian New Year in Mumbai on Sunday. (AP) Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Gudi Padwa Marathi New Year