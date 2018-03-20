Home Galleries Nation IN PICS | Railway Apprentice Agitation halts Mumbai temporarily By Express News Service | Published: 20th March 2018 10:50 AM | Last Updated: 20th March 2018 11:58 AM 0 Share Via Email A flash agitation by job-seekers over issues pertaining to railway recruitment has culminated in a rail-blockade, police caning and retaliatory stone-throwing leading to a virtual paralysis of the Central Railway suburban train services in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo Service) The protests were carried out by activists of the All India Act Apprentice Association (AAAAA). It demanded scrapping of the 20 per cent quota in favour of a higher quota and sought jobs for locals in all states to those candidates who clear the All India Railway Act Apprentice Exams. (Express Photo Service) They claimed they had taken up their demands right upto the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal who met them but there was no progress in the matter. (Express Photo Service) Meanwhile, in an attempt to restore normalcy, the local police had to resort to a mild lathi-charge to disrupt the protestors. Some retaliated by pelting stones at the police. At least five persons and a couple of police personnel were injured in the fracas even as top police and railway officials rushed to the site to control the situation. (Express Photo Service) 'There is no provision of giving jobs to the apprentices as per the Apprentice Act. They are given only training of a specified period to improve their skills and experience of having worked in the field. However, Ministry of Railways have taken a decision and reserved 20% of the seats filled through direct recruitment. The notification is already issued with last date of submitting application as 31.3.2018. Apprentices can apply against this notification and Special Examination will shortly be held for Apprentices who have done training in Railway Workshops under Apprentices Act,' the Central Railways stated in an official communique. (Express Photo Service) Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Rail Roko railway jobs apprentice agitation Mumbai students protest Dadar Matunga trains