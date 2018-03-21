Home Galleries Nation Padma Awards 2018: Illaiyaraja, Ghulam Mustafa Khan, 41 others receive prestigious civilian honour Published: 21st March 2018 09:53 AM | Last Updated: 21st March 2018 11:44 AM 0 Share Via Email One of the highest civilian awards of the country, Padma awards were conferred to 84 personalities this year. The list comprises three Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 72 Padma Shri awards. (Photo | PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Vibhushan on noted music composer Illaiyaraja during the Padma Awards 2018 function at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI) Hindustani classical singer Ghulam Mustafa Khan was conferred the Padma Vibhusan award. (Express Photo | Shekhar Yadav) Hindutva thinker P Parameswaran was also honoured with Padma Vibhushan during the Padma Awards 2018 function. (Photo | PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Bhushan on Emeritus Metropolitan bishop of the Mar Thoma Syrian Church Philipose Mar Chrysostom. (Photo | PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind confers Padma Shri on India's First Paralympic Gold Medallist Murlikant Rajaram Petkar. (Photo | PTI) Badminton player Kidambi Srikanth who won four Super Series titles in 2017 was honoured with Padma Shri. Currently, Srikanth is ranked as World number 2. (Photo | PTI) The Gadchiroli's doctor couple Dr Abhay Bang and Dr Rani Bang were also conferred with Padma Shri. The doctors were rewarded for their transformative health care work in Maharashtra's rural village. (Photo | PTI) Former Tennis Player Somdev Kishore Devvarman was lauded for his outstanding contribution in the field of sport. (Photo | PTI) The remaining awardees of the Padma awards 2018 will be conferred with the honour at another special function to be held on April 2. (Photo | PTI) Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Padma award Illaiyaraja Ghulam Mustafa Khan