Ashfaqulla Khan: A native of UP's Shahjahanpur, Ashfaqulla Khan was one among the main players of the famous 'Kakori train loot' where Indian revolutionaries under the leadership of Ram Prasad Bismil stole all the money from the British train to fund revolutionary activities. Scotland Yard was handed over the investigation of the robbery as local authorities failed to track Bismil, Ashfaqulla and others. Ashfaq was arrested by the police from Delhi following a tip-off from a friend who betrayed him. Four conspirators – Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Rajendra Lahiri and Thakur Roshan Singh were awarded the death sentence in the Kakori case and were martyred on 19 December, 1927. He was 27. (Photo | Facebook/Indian History Pictures)