IN PICTURES | Protests erupt in Andhra Pradesh as political parties, students seek Special Category Status for State By Express News Service | Published: 24th March 2018 03:18 PM | Last Updated: 24th March 2018 06:29 PM Leaders and activists of various political parties and people's organisations protest against the Centre for not granting Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and not implementing provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act. (Express photo | P Ravindra Babu) Students, along with members of Jana Jagarana Samithi, take out a protest demanding that special status be granted immediately to Andhra Pradesh, at Visakhapatnam on Friday. (Express Photo | G Satyanarayana) SV University students block University Road in Tirupati on Friday to protest against the Centre for not granting Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh. (Express photo | Madhav K) SV University students take part in a hunger strike called by Telugu Nadu Students' Federation (TNSF), demanding Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh. (Express photo | Madhav K) A policeman tries to put out a fire started by students as part of a road blockade protest organised at University Road in Tirupati. (Express photo | Madhav K) SFI (Students' Federation of India) activists tie ropes around their neck in a symbolic protest against the Centre's alleged betrayal of the people of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada on Friday (Express photo | RVK Rao) National highways passing through Andhra Pradesh were blocked from 10 am to 12 noon on Thursday by leaders and activists of various political parties. (Express Photo | G Satyanarayana) Vehicular traffic was disrupted at several places in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and other cities in Andhra Pradesh for a few hours due to the blockade. (IN PIC | TDP Party workers block the road at Gurudwara Junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday). (Express Photo | G Satyanarayana) Activists of Leftist parties, YSRC and several people's organisations took out a huge rally demanding a separate railway zone, one of the provisions enshrined in the AP Reorganisation Act, at Maddilapalem Junction. (Express Photo | G Satyanarayana) Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to ensure that no untoward incidents took place. The police detained some protestors at several places and released them later in the day. (Express Photo | G Satyanarayana) All political parties, including the ruling TDP, extended support for the highway blockade and participated in various protests organised throughout the State. (Express Photo | G Satyanarayana)