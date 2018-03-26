Home Galleries Nation Gulf of Mannar: Where two worlds collide By Express News Service | Published: 26th March 2018 08:20 PM | Last Updated: 26th March 2018 08:32 PM 0 Share Via Email For some women in Rameswaram, plucking seaweed is a source of livelihood. (Story | Aishwarya Iyer, Photos | Joyel K Pious) But it is also unlawful, putting them in constant conflict with officials and conservation efforts. (EPS | Joyel K Pious) In this image, Women on their way to collect sea weed on an early morning, at Keelakkarai in Ramanathapuram district, Tamil Nadu. (EPS | Joyel K Pious) For all the efforts the women put in, the pay seldom is commensurate with the risks they take.(EPS | Joyel K Pious) If we go by the statements of some, for every four kilogram of seaweeds plucked from the bosom of the sea, the yield contracts to one kg after drying. (EPS | Joyel K Pious) The seemingly innocuous activity is at loggerheads with the official take on the issue. In 1986, the Central government declared around 560 sq kms under Gulf of Mannar as Marine Sanctuary, turning overnight a seemingly harmless profession into an illegal activity. (EPS | Joyel K Pious) Later, in 1989, a wider 10,500 sq km area was declared as Bio-reserve under the UNESCO’s Man and Biosphere Programme. (EPS | Joyel K Pious) Under Wildlife Protection Act (WLPA) of 1972, to protect coral reefs and biodiversity, resource extraction from the park was banned. This is where the women and the law saw matters differently. While law prohibits any activity near reefs, the women maintain that seaweeds thrive on dead corals. What is smuggling in the eyes of the law is only scavenging for the women whose hearth is kept lit by the additional income the collection generates. (EPS | Joyel K Pious) To facilitate interaction with the government, entrepreneurs and the local communities, Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve Trust was established in 2006. (EPS | Joyel K Pious) While forest department maintains that the women collect seaweeds from the national park, in reality the boundaries of the national park were never demarcated. (EPS | Joyel K Pious) “The sea is our treasure. We know how to take care of it. Earlier, fearing the injuries caused by live coral, we used metal wires and strings to fish out seaweeds. However, when we found out it was damaging aquatic plants, we stopped,” say the women. (EPS | Joyel K Pious) Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now TAGS Gulf of mannar Rameswaram