Under Wildlife Protection Act (WLPA) of 1972, to protect coral reefs and biodiversity, resource extraction from the park was banned. This is where the women and the law saw matters differently. While law prohibits any activity near reefs, the women maintain that seaweeds thrive on dead corals. What is smuggling in the eyes of the law is only scavenging for the women whose hearth is kept lit by the additional income the collection generates. (EPS | Joyel K Pious)