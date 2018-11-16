Home Galleries Nation

IN PICTURES | Cyclone Gaja creates havoc in Tamil Nadu 

Published: 16th November 2018 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 09:15 PM  

A severe cyclonic storm Gaja battered the Tamil Nadu coast on Friday, leaving at least 13 people and livestock dead and a trail of destruction in several districts. IN PIC: Flooded EB post in Nagapattinam (Photo | EPS/K Venkatesh)
Authorities said the cyclone crossed the coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam districts between 12.30 am and 2.30 am with wind speeds of about 110-120 kmph. (Photo | EPS/K Venkatesh)
IN PIC: Affected people of a family repairing tiles of their house near Thopputhurai.(Photo | EPS/K.Ezhilarasan)
Apart from fallen 12,000 power poles in seven districts, 102 power sub-stations in districts like Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur were affected. IN PIC: Damaged Velankanni church in Nagapattinam on Friday. (Photo | EPS/K Venkatesh)
Flooded and destroyed: Newly planted Samba paddy saplings off the fields in Nagapattinam on Friday. (Photo | EPS/K Venkatesh)
Officials said it would take at least two days to restore power supply in full in districts like Nagapattinam and Thiruvarur. (Photo | EPS/K Venkatesh)
Several universities in Tamil Nadu have postponed their exams slated for Friday. Schools remained closed on Friday in Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Thiruvarur. IN PIC: Damaged Rajas college playground compound wall. (Photo | EPS/M Muthu Kannan)
Traffic on the highways was affected owing to fallen trees while communication links in Vedaranyam were also affected. Road between Thiruverangulam and Vamban was blocked for more than three hours. (Photo | EPS/M Muthu Kannan)
People wading through knee high water in the Rajagopalapuram, Pudukkottai town. (Photo | EPS/M Muthu Kannan)
Traffic out of hill station Kodaikanal was affected due to fallen trees. In some places like Pudukottai walls of houses collapsed due to rains.IN PIC: Toll plaza over the Tiruchy karakudi National highway near Keeranur in Pudukottai on Friday. (Photo |Express)
