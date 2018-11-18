Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Three dead, 20 injured in Amritsar grenade attack

Published: 18th November 2018 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2018 09:15 PM  

Three people were killed and 20 injured at a bomb blast inside Nirankari Bhavan at Adilwal village near Rajasansi in Amritsar on Sunday. IN PIC: A woman injured in a blast at Nirankari Bhawan, a prayer hall in nearby Adliwal village receives treatment at a hospital in Amritsar, India, Sunday, Nov.18, 2018. (Photo | AP)
The accused threw a hand grenade at the people attending the religious congregation where close to 250 persons were in attendance and then fled away. IN PIC: A man injured in a blast at Nirankari Bhawan, a prayer hall in nearby Adliwal village receives treatment at a hospital in Amritsar, India, Sunday, Nov.18, 2018. Three people were killed and over a dozen injured on Sunday when two men on a motorbike targeted the prayer hall with a grenade police said. (Photo | AP)
The injured have been admitted in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and Ivy Hospital in Amritsar. IN PIC: Amritsar Wailing relatives of a victim after two men on a motorcycle reportedly threw a grenade at the Nirankari Bhawan. (Photo | PTI)
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh suspects Pakistan's ISI-backed Khalistani or Kashmiri militants' role in the attack. IN PIC: Amritsar Police personnel and the media at the Nirankari Bhawan. (Photo | PTI)
The chief minister said the preliminary investigations have revealed that two men - one of them with a flowing beard and both with their faces covered - forced their entry into the hall, brandishing a pistol. (Photo | PTI)
