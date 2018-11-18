IN PHOTOS | Three dead, 20 injured in Amritsar grenade attack

The accused threw a hand grenade at the people attending the religious congregation where close to 250 persons were in attendance and then fled away. IN PIC: A man injured in a blast at Nirankari Bhawan, a prayer hall in nearby Adliwal village receives treatment at a hospital in Amritsar, India, Sunday, Nov.18, 2018. Three people were killed and over a dozen injured on Sunday when two men on a motorbike targeted the prayer hall with a grenade police said. (Photo | AP)