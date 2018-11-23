Home Galleries Nation

Moderate rains leave Chennai roads inundated, Corporation exposed

Published: 23rd November 2018 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2018 10:59 AM  

Chennai has been witnessing pleasant weather and moderate rains since Wednesday the conditions were typical of a monsoon day. IN PIC: Dark clouds loom over the city before showers. (Photo | EPSAshwin Prasath)
As moderate rainfall persisted in the city for the second day on Thursday, many arterial roads fell prey to water stagnation. (Photo | EPSP Jawahar)
This year’s northeast monsoon has been very indifferent, especially towards northern districts of Tamil Nadu. A whopping nine districts are currently staring at over 50 per cent deficit rainfall. (Photo | EPS/ Martin Louis)
Fishermen and beach-goers were in for a shock on Thursday morning. Almost the city's entire coastline was littered with foam. Thick blankets of white foam were seen along the city coasts from Ennore to Tiruvanmiyur. (Photo | EPSP Jawahar)
Chennai was struggling with 61 per cent water deficit, and a possible monsoon failure. The rains came as a much needed respite. (Photo | EPSMadhav K)
IN PIC: A water vendor finding his way through. The water ravaged roads highlight the Corporations inability to maintain city roads. (Photo | EPSMadhav K)
Rainbow trouble? A rider struggles with the umbrella. (Photo | EPSMadhav K)
Water, water everywhere: An elderly man cycles on inundated road in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS\Madhav K)
Red Riding Hood: A young girl playing in the rains. (Photo | EPSMadhav K)
With chill in the air, the maximum temperature had plummeted six degrees below normal. However, the much needed rainfall has, once again, eluded the city. IN PIC: People enjoying the showers. (Photo | EPSAshwin Prasath)
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai rains Chennai rains Chennai Corporation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp