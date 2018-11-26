Home Galleries Nation

Here are some rare photos of LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran

Published: 26th November 2018 04:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 04:50 PM  

Velupillai Prabhakaran
This undated photograph released by Sri Lankan Defence Ministry (MoD) reportedly taken from a recovered family photo album of LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran. (File | AFP)
Velupillai Prabhakaran
These pics taken from album shows Kumaran Pathmanathan (circled) seen with (from left) LTTE founder Velupillai Prabhakaran, Anton Balasingham and LTTE air wing leader Sankar. (File | Agencies)
Velupillai Prabhakaran
LTTE supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran alongwith his wife Madhawathini in his family album. (File | Agencies)
Velupillai Prabhakaran
This undated photograph released by Sri Lankan Ministry of Defence (MoD) reportedly taken from a recovered family photo album of Tamil Tiger leader Velupillai Prabhakaran shows the Tiger leader (L) and his wife Mathivathani (R) with their son Balachandran at an undisclosed location. (File | AFP)
Velupillai Prabhakaran
A file picture of LTTE Chief Velupillai Prabhakaran (centre) with his father (from left) Thiruvengadam Velupillai, mother Parvathy, wife Mathivathani and son Charles Anthony. (File | Reuters)
Velupillai Prabhakaran
LTTE supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran along with his son Charles Anthony in his family album. (File | Agencies)
Velupillai Prabhakaran
This undated photograph released by Sri Lankan defence ministry is said to be taken off the family photo album of Tamil Tiger leader Velupillai Prabhakaran and his immediate family at an undisclosed location. (File | AFP)
Velupillai Prabhakaran
This file undated handout photograph released by the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) on February 21, 2009, shows rebel Tamil Tiger leader Velupillai Prabhakaran (C) posing with Tamil Tiger pilots Colonel Rooban and Lieutenant Colonel Siriththiran at an undisclosed location, before the pilots embarked on an apparent suicide air raid. (File | AFP)
Velupillai Prabhakaran
This photograph taken on March 6, 2002, shows the head of the Nordic truce monitoring team, retired Norwegian army general Trond Furuhovde (L), greeted by Sri lanka top Tamil Tiger guerrilla leader Velupillai Prabhakaran (C) while the Tamil Tiger political wing leader S. P. Thamilselvan (R) looks on during a meeting in Kilinochchi. (File | AFP)
Velupillai Prabhakaran
LTTTE Supremo Velupillai Prabhakaran paying his respects to Brigadier Balraj, who died of a heart attack. (File | EPS)
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Velupillai Prabhakaran Prabhakaran Prabhakaran photos Prabhakaran rare photos LTTE Prabhakaran photos LTTE Prabhakaran images

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp