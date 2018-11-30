Home Galleries Nation

#DilliChalo: Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest

Published: 30th November 2018 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2018 05:53 AM  

Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Hoping to make themselves heard in the power centre of the nation, thousands of farmers from Tamil Nadu joined the rally on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Naveen Kumar)
Last year, the group staged protests at Jantar Mantar with the skulls of eight farmers who killed themselves owing to farm losses and this year too they carried the skulls with them. (Photo | EPS/Naveen Kumar)
The farmers sporting dark green flags and adorned in the colour in an effort to make themselves heard have started naked protest too. (Photo | EPS/Naveen Kumar)
Farmers protesting at parliament street in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Dilli CHalo
Farmers hold placards ahead of their march from Ramlila Maidan towards Parliament in New Delhi (Photo | PTI)
Dilli Chalo
Kisan Mukti March moves towards central Delhi from Ramlila Maidan on friday (Photo | PTI)
All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) members and farmers march towards Parliament to press for their demands, at Ranjit Singh flyover in New Delhi on Friday. Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground here since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street today amid heavy police deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. Express photo by Shekhar yadav
Traffic crawled on central and Lutyen’s Delhi in the morning hours as the farmers proceeded towards the Parliament Street on Friday. (Photo | EPS)
