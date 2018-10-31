Home Galleries Nation

Statue of Unity: Quick facts about the world's tallest statue dedicated to Sardar Patel

Published: 31st October 2018 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2018 06:54 PM  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled the Statue of Unity, a colossal figure of freedom fighter and India's first Home Minister, Sardar Vallabbhai Patel. Here are a few quick facts about the World's tallest statue.
Sardar Patel was a prominent non-violent civil disobedience leader from Gujarat, whose efforts were instrumental in the freedom struggle. (Photo | Twitter)
Narendra Modi government has spent a whopping Rs 2,982 crores for constructing the Statue of Unity. The daily maintenance and operation cost is expected to amount upto Rs 12 lakh/day. (Photo | Twitter)
The Statue of Unity has been made by Larsen and Toubro. It is 182 metres in height, which is almost the double of Statue of Liberty. (Photo | Twitter)
The Statue of Unity is 100 times taller than you if your height is 6 feet! A total of 250 engineers and 3,400 labourers used 3,550 tonnes of bronze, 6000 tonnes of structured steel and 18,000 tonnes of reinforced steel to construct the statue. (Photo | Twitter)
The 182-metre-long statue is an engineering marvel completed in a record time of 33 months. Two elevators have been built which can accomodate upto 200 tourists which takes them to the viewing gallery at the chest of the statue. (Photo | Twitter)
Statue of Unity Naremndra Modi Tallest statue in the world

