IN PICS | Chennai's Vandalur Zoo home to cute white tiger cubs!

Published: 11th August 2019 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 01:48 PM  

tiger_cubs_at_Vandalur_Zoo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
1 / 6
tiger_cubs_at_Vandalur_Zoo
Tiger cubs in a cage being brought to the zoo.(Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
2 / 6
tiger_cubs_at_Vandalur_Zoo
Four white tiger cubs born to tiger 'Vijay' and tigress 'Uthra' were named as 'Mithran', 'Yuga', 'Venmathi' and 'Rithwik'. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
3 / 6
tiger_cubs_at_Vandalur_Zoo
A white tiger relaxing at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai's Vandalur in Chennai on 10 August 2019. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
4 / 6
tiger_cubs_at_Vandalur_Zoo
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami named four tiger cubs at Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Chennai on 10th August 2019. (Photos| R Satish Babu, EPS)
5 / 6
tiger_cubs_at_Vandalur_Zoo
The best sight we've seen all day! (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
6 / 6
