Home Galleries Nation

Roadblocks, wall collapse, landslides: Heavy rains wreak havoc in North India

Published: 18th August 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2019 06:18 PM  

A tree fell on a car following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
1 / 10
Vehicles stuck on a road following a landslide due to heavy monsoon rain in Shimla. (Photo | PTI)
2 / 10
Vehicles damaged due to a landslide following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla . (Photo | PTI)
3 / 10
Kotdwar State Disaster Response Fund SDRF members rescue people trapped in a river island in Kotdwar. (Photo | PTI)
4 / 10
A worker on a JCB clears debris after a landslide following heavy monsoon rain in Shimla. (Photo | PTI)
5 / 10
Prayagraj Flood affected residents of a low lying area on the banks of the River Ganges carry their belongings through floodwaters as they move to a safer place in Prayagraj Allahabad. (Photo | PTI)
6 / 10
A view of a road blocked due to landslide after heavy rain in Ajmer. (Photo | PTI)
7 / 10
Fishermen with their boats decorated with the Tricolour sail along a river as they celebrate their Independence Day in Nadia district Sunday Aug 18 2019. West Bengal's Nadia officially became part of India three days after India found its Independence in 1947. (Photo | PTI)
8 / 10
Flood affected residents of a low lying area on the banks of the River Ganges move to a safer place in Prayagraj Allahabad. (Photo | PTI)
9 / 10
A view of a temple partially submerged in Pushkar Lake after heavy monsoon rain rose the water level of the lake in Pushkar. (Photo | PTI)
10 / 10
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India monsoon India rains Himachal Pradesh rains
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hindu Sena activists blacken Delhi's Babar Road signboard
Pulikali at Lulu mall  K Shijith
'Pulikali' fever: Thrissur all set to welcome 'dancing tigers'
Gallery
On the occasion of Engineers Day, let us take a look at list of Kollywood actors who completed their bachelors in engineering.
Engineer's Day: From Sivakarthikeyan to Taapsee, 10 engineers turned actors in Kollywood
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai birth anniversary: Rare snaps of Tamil Nadu's first CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp