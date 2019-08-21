Home Galleries Nation

Long route to recovery for flood-hit Chikkamagluru and its coffee estates

Published: 21st August 2019 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2019 03:59 PM  

With intensity of rain increasing every day for a week now, normal life in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka has been affected. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
1 / 13
A jeep filled with mud at Malemane in Chikkamagaluru due to flood. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
2 / 13
Four homes and two temple washed out at Malemane of Chikkamagaluru due to flood. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
3 / 13
An undamaged car parked next to a house damaged in the landslide. The road is damaged to such an extent that the car cannot be removed. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
4 / 13
Curious residents take the path to the Coffee Estate in Malemane of Chikkamagaluru due to flood. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
5 / 13
Chikkamagaluru House and home stay undamaged at Coffee Estate in Malemane of Chikkamagaluru due to flood. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
6 / 13
Curious residents taking the path to the Coffee Estate in Malemane of Chikkamagaluru due to flood. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
7 / 13
Youngsters removed a two-wheeler which was buried due to the landslide. They could not take it as vehicle was damaged. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
8 / 13
Vessel which washed away in the flood was seen outside the house at a Coffee Estate in durgadahalli of Chikkamagaluru due to flood. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
9 / 13
Workers clearing mud which has blocked the Kalasa road after landslide due to recent flood near Kottigehaara of Chikkamagaluru due to flood. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
10 / 13
Children walking near relief centre at Malemane of Chikkamagaluru due to flood. Their school has been shut. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
11 / 13
People distributing relief materials to the residents at Shunkashaale. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
12 / 13
Residents taking shelter at a relief centre near Malemane of Chikkamagaluru. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
13 / 13
