IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable

Published: 25th August 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2019 08:09 PM  

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Arun_Jaitley_funeral_cremation_photos
Arun Jaitley's son Rohan Jaitley performs the last rites of his father at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on 25 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Arun_Jaitley_funeral_cremation_photos
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders attend the last rites of former finance minister Arun Jaitley at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on 25 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Arun_Jaitley_funeral_cremation_photos
An emotional Amit Shah wipes tears off at Arun Jaitley's funeral. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Arun_Jaitley_funeral_cremation_photos
Amit Shah talks to Arun Jaitley's kin at the latter's funeral. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Arun_Jaitley_funeral_cremation_photos
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa at Arun Jaitley's funeral at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on 25 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Arun_Jaitley_funeral_cremation_photos
Rohan Jaitley lights the funeral pyre of his father. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Arun_Jaitley_funeral_cremation_photos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a foreign visit, had on Saturday paid an emotional tribute to Jaitley, saying he cannot imagine that he was far away from India in Bahrain while his 'dear friend' and party colleague passed away in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Arun_Jaitley_funeral_cremation_photos
Arun Jaitley's relatives and supporters throng Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi on 25 August 2019 notwithstanding the heavy downpour. (Photo | PTI)
Arun_Jaitley_funeral_cremation_photos
Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders wait for the mortal remains of Arun Jaitley at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on 25 August 2019. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Arun_Jaitley_funeral_cremation_photos
As the body was taken to the cremation ground in a flower-decked gun carriage, slogans of 'Jaitley ji amar rahein' (long live Jaitley) rent the air. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Arun_Jaitley_funeral_cremation_photos
Wrapped in the national flag, Jaitley's body was brought at around 11 am to the BJP headquarters located on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg from his Kailash Colony residence. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Arun_Jaitley_funeral_cremation_photos
A steady stream of mourners -- from partymen to common people including schoolchildren -- filed past the body which was kept at the BJP headquarters for over two-and-a-half hours. Seen here is BJP MP Gautam Gambhir paying his last respects to Jaitley. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Arun_Jaitley_funeral_cremation_photos
Former Minister Pon Radhakrishnan sits besides Arun Jaitley's portrait at the BJP party office in Chennai on 24 August 2019. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Arun_Jaitley_funeral_cremation_photos
Ambulance carrying Arun Jaitley's mortal remains leaving to his residence in Kailash Nagar, New Delhi on 24 August 2019. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
