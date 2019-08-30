Home Galleries Nation

IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest

Published: 30th August 2019 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 04:36 PM  

Annai Vailankanni festival Chennai
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
1 / 8
Annai Vailankanni festival Chennai
Motorists and pedestrians had a harrowing time due to the crowds at the shrine on 29 August 2019. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
2 / 8
Annai Vailankanni festival Chennai
The pilgrims complained of poor facilities like scarce drinking water and very few functional toilets. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
3 / 8
Annai Vailankanni festival Chennai
The 47th edition of the Annai Vailankanni festival kicked off with a procession of the 12-foot festival flag of Our Lady of Good Health. It was then hoisted at the shrine by George Antonysamy, Archbishop of the Madras-Mylapore Diocese on 29 August 2019. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
4 / 8
Annai Vailankanni festival Chennai
The flag hoisting ceremony marks the beginning of 9 days of prayer and devotion leading up to the birthday of Mother Mary on 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
5 / 8
Annai Vailankanni festival Chennai
George Antonysamy, Archbishop of the Madras-Mylapore Diocese will preside over high mass on 7 September with other priests of the Archdiocese, followed by a grand chariot procession of the statue of Mother Mary carrying Baby Jesus. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
6 / 8
Annai Vailankanni festival Chennai
September 8 is observed as the birthday of the Mother at the Vailankanni shrine. The feast of the shrine is held on this day. The fest concludes with the crowing of the statue of Mother Mary. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
7 / 8
Annai Vailankanni festival Chennai
Fr. P.T. Arulappa in 1972 erected the lady of Vailankanni shrine, following a dream he had of Virgin Mary with infant Jesus. It is today a major pilgrimage centre for thousands of devotees especially those who pray for good health. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
8 / 8
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christians Mother Mary Annai Vailankanni festival Annai Vailankanni shrine Besant Nagar  Madha festival Our Lady of Good Health
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
No attempt for Uniform Civil Code made so far, rues Supreme Court
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt ends 40-year-old practice of state exchequer paying ministers' taxes
Kamalathal is all smiles after receiving a LPG cylinder and a stove. (Photo | A Raja Chidambaram, EPS)
TNIE impact: Generous help pours in for this modest idly maker
Priyavrata Patil of Goa with his father. (Photo | EPS)
16-year-old Sanskrit whiz kid who has mastered its grammar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hindu Sena activists blacken Delhi's Babar Road signboard
Pulikali at Lulu mall  K Shijith
'Pulikali' fever: Thrissur all set to welcome 'dancing tigers'
Gallery
On the occasion of Engineers Day, let us take a look at list of Kollywood actors who completed their bachelors in engineering.
Engineer's Day: From Sivakarthikeyan to Taapsee, 10 engineers turned actors in Kollywood
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai birth anniversary: Rare snaps of Tamil Nadu's first CM
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp