Munnar shivers at -3 degree celsius, hills blanketed with thick frost

Published: 08th January 2019 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2019 01:02 PM  

Munnar Freezing 2019 | Albin | EPS
Munnar, considered the Kashmir of Kerala, is blanketed with thick frost and reported minus 3 degree Celsius this past week. A thin blanket of frost was seen in many parts of the hill station particularly in the higher reaches of Meesapulimala, Kolukkumalai, Gudarala, Kundala, Chenduvara and Kannimala areas located near Munnar. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar Freezing 2019 | Albin | EPS
Interestingly, Marayur and Kanthalloor - panchayats adjacent to Munnar - which has never witnessed snowfall for the past several years received snowfall. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar Freezing 2019 | Albin | EPS
Now tourist inflow to Munnar and Meesapulimala has increased significantly. While the weather is sunny during the day, it is very cold after sunset. One of the officers of Munnar police station told the Express that night patrolling and surveillance have been increased for the safety of tourists. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar Freezing 2019 | Albin | EPS
Hotels and resorts in the region remain fully booked due to heavy inflow of both domestic and foreign tourists who flock to the hill station to experience the winter chill. (Photo| Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar Freezing 2019 | Albin | EPS
Tourism players are also upbeat that a good snowfall this winter will boost the arrivals to Munnar. Hotels and resorts in the region remain fully booked due to heavy inflow of both domestic and foreign tourists who flock to the hill station to experience the winter chill. (Photo| Albin Mathew/EPS)
Munnar Freezing 2019 | Albin | EPS
Sources said a thick blanket of fog engulfs the town and its periphery, a phenomenon which began since Tuesday morning. People are facing difficulty to commute on roads due to low visibility. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS
Munnar Freezing 2019 | Albin | EPS
At most places, the locals can be seen sitting around the fire during evening and morning hours. There was snowfall in some areas under the Kanthalloor and Vattavada panchayat, which forced the people to stay indoors unable to go for work in the fields. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS
Munnar Freezing 2019 | Albin | EPS
Usually, the temperature in Munnar declines to a minus degree by the beginning of December and ends throughout January. However, this year, the temperature declined to a minus degree only by January. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)
