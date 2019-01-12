IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life

Not everyone is accepted by these sect to become a naga. Once anyone approached them, a thorough background check is being done by the older nagas. If they clear the person of that first step the next step is to renounce sex and family and go into penance. After this is done, they have to perform the last rites of themselves symbolizing they no more belong to this world. They have no family, friends, worldly feelings. IN PIC: A procession of naga sadhus. (Photo: AP)