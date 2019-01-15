Home Galleries Nation

Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart

Published: 15th January 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2019 01:38 PM  

Mayawati
Mayawati with BSP founder Kanshi Ram. Kanshi Ram founded Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 with the slogan of 'Bahujan hitaya Bahujan Sukhay'. She succeeded as the BSP chief after him in September 2003. (File | EPS)
Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati waves to supporters after being garlanded with 50 rupee notes at party Brotherhood Conference in Chennai in 2007. Mayawati holds an image of a 'Devi' among her supporters most of who come from dalits and backward castes. (File | PTI)
Mayawati
Prime Minister A B Vajpayee and Union Health Minister Shatrughan Sinha with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati at the meeting on population control in New Delhi. Mayawati condoled the death of the veteran BJP leader and said that Vajpayee's death was end of an era. (File | PTI)
Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati with a statue of Ganesh at the Brahmin Bhaichara Sammelan of her party in Lucknow. When in power she also tried to woo voters among forward castes as well. (File | PTI)
Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh Governor B L Joshi (R) and Chief Minister Mayawati greet people on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr at Aishbagh Eidgah, Lucknow. Not just dalits and backward castes but she enjoys a good voter base. (File | PTI)
Mayawati
Not just dalits and backward castes but Mayawati enjoys a good voter base. (File | PTI)
Mayawati
BSP supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference in Lucknow after submitting her resignation as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister in 2012. (File | PTI)
Mayawati
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati releasing a book A Travelogue of my Struggle-ridden Life and BSP Movement on her 57th birthday. (File | PTI)
Mayawati
A BSP leader seeks the blessings of party chief Mayawati during a election campaign rally in the Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Mayawati
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati along with Third Front leaders pose for photographs after dinner hosted by Mayawati at her residence in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
Mayawati
BSP supremo Mayawati speaks in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
Mayawati
Delhi Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani and BSP Chief Mayawati in a verbal duel in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi. A fiery orator she took on Smriti Irani on the Rohith Vemula issue. (Photo | PTI)
Mayawati
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav with Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati wave at the crowd during the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)-Congress coalition government. Her tie-up with the Samajwadi party is seen as a strategic move as anti BJP environment is building up and Congress who she claimed betrayed her in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh has also not been able to garner significant vote share. (Photo | PTI)
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayawati BSP SP 2019 Lok Sabha polls BSP-SP Alliance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp