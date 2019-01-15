Happy Birthday Mayawati: Political journey of the Dalit stalwart

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav with Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati wave at the crowd during the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)-Congress coalition government. Her tie-up with the Samajwadi party is seen as a strategic move as anti BJP environment is building up and Congress who she claimed betrayed her in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh has also not been able to garner significant vote share. (Photo | PTI)