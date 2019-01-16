Home Galleries Nation

Jallikattu 2019: Bull-taming events flourish during Pongal celebrations

Published: 16th January 2019 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2019 04:01 PM  

Over 1,000 owners would let loose their bulls from different parts of the State, particularly Madurai, Tiruchy, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Theni, Dindigul and Ramanathapuram, would participate at the Jallikattu events at the three venues. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu bulls pouncing through baiters with courage attempting to tame the raging bull in an event near Tiruchy. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar/EPS)
In Pudukottai, around 450 bulls and 350 players participated in the event. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar inaugurated the event in the presence of District Collector S Ganesh. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Madurai Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) led the Jallikattu in Palamedu and Alanganallur. Meanwhile, two members from Animal Welfare Board would be witnessing the event, and the whole event would be videographed by the district administration.
A huge crowd is seen witnessing the Jallikattu at Palamedu in Madurai district. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Jallikattu is a bull-taming sport, played during pongal celebrations. The sport typically takes place in Alanganallur, near Madurai. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Participants must either tame the bull by the horns or retrieve the prize money from the raging bull's neck. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
Many animal rights organisations called for a ban against the sport. However, due to a huge protest against the ban by a large number of Tamilians, the ban was lifted and the sport was allowed. (Photo | K K Sundar/EPS)
