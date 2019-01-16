Home Galleries Nation

Kumbh 2019 in pictures: The faithful take dip at holy sangam on Makar Sankranti

Published: 16th January 2019 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2019 04:14 PM  

The much-awaited 50-day Kumbh Mela commenced on 15 January to a roaring start as auspicious Makarsankranti dawned upon the sangam, the confluence of holy Ganga, Yamuna and mythological Saraswati, and 1.25 crore devotees, including sadhus, seers, religious leaders and common public took a holy dip amid chants of 'Har Har Gange' during the first 'shahi snan' in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). A holy dip at Sangam is believed to lead the devotees towards the atonement of their sins and it frees a person from the cycle of death and birth. The Ardh Kumbh, which has been renamed as Kumbh this time, falls every six years. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
The morning at Sangam on Tuesday came alive as early as 4 am with temperatures keeping around five degrees and a huge rush of devotees in groups and processions moving towards banks of the confluence presenting nothing short of a visual and spiritual delight to all those who became a testimony to the first shahi snan. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
'The magnitude of this year's Kumbh has gone up several notches. Besides the Mela area going up from 1,400 hectares to 3,600 hectare, the budget has gone up to Rs 4,300 crore from last time's Rs 1,200 crore,' said a senior official of religious affairs department. This time, this largest congregation of humanity on earth is likely to witness nearly 15 crore people thronging it from across the globe in the next 50 days. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
The mystique of morning blended with devotion presented a unique experience to imbibe in as sadhus of 13 akharas -- seven Shaiv, three Vishnava, two udasin and one Sikh -- started moving, marching, dancing and singing one by one towards the bathing ghats for the shahi snan amid the chanting of hymns and shlokas. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
Huge processions of all 13 akharas (orders), taking part in the Kumbh, were the first ones to reach the confluence at eight am from early morning one by one as per the time allocated to them for shahi snan. Besides, lakhs of other devotees also thronged the Sangam in large numbers to take the holy dip on Makarsankranti marking the planetary transition of Sun. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
The order of bathing for different akharas is pre-determined. It commenced with Mahanrivani and Atal Akhara, Niranjani with Ananada Akahra and Juna with Avahana and Agni akharas. They are followed by Nirvani, Digmabar, Nirmohi, baga Udasin, naya Udasin and Sikh akhara. Cynosure of the day was the procession of Naga sadhus, the amrtial order of seers who move naked with ash smeared all over. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
The rest five shahi snans will take place on January 21 (Paush Porrima), February 4 (Mauni Amavasya), February 10 (Basant Panchami), February 19 (Maghi Poornima), March 4 (Mahashivratri). (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
For the very first time, members of the Kinnar transgender community (seen in photo) take a a holy dip in the river Ganga at Triveni Sangam during the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad. (Photo | Pushkar V / EPS)
