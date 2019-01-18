Home Galleries Nation

My birth is my fatal accident: UoH remembers PhD scholar Rohith Vemula

Published: 18th January 2019 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 09:25 AM  

Students of University of Hyderabad organised a commemorative meeting to mark the third death anniversary of Rohith Vemula, a PhD research scholar who ended his life on January 16, 2016, triggering a nationwide uproar. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
On the occasion, students of the varsity organised a commemoration meeting amid strong police presence where Rohith's mother Radhika Vemula addressed the gathering at North Shopcom. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Radhika, who has been travelling across the country with her son’s message of a caste-less society, said the need of the hour was not just the removal of the varsity’s Vice-Chancellor Podile Appa Rao but the removal of the BJP-led government at the Centre in the upcoming general elections. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Radhika Vemula gets emotional after paying a floral tribute to the statue of her son Rohith on University of Hyderabad campus on Thursday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Members of Young India National Coordination Committee during the Young India Padyatra against gender discrimination and caste discrimination the Yatra to mark the 3rd death anniversary of Rohith Vemula at Delhi Universityon Thursday. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Radhika Vemula alleged that Appa Rao has committed many 'atrocities' and still continues to do so with support from the government at the Centre. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Rohith's mother urged all non-BJP parties to come together on a common platform and defeat the saffron party in the upcoming general elections. (Photo |Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Fatima Nafees, whose son Najeeb Ahmed has been missing from JNU campus since October 2016 after an alleged altercation with ABVP students, said mothers like them are representatives of oppressed sections. “Our eyes are now dry. They shine with the determination of bringing justice to our sons,” she said. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
A group of UoH students have been demanding Appa Rao's removal from the post of VC and his arrest in connection with the suicide of Rohith after a case was registered against him. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
