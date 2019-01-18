Home Galleries Nation

NTR death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of former CM of undivided Andhra Pradesh

Published: 18th January 2019 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2019 04:40 PM  

NTR
NT Rama Rao, Former CM of Andhara Pradesh with then Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M G Ramachandaran. (File | EPS)
NTR
National Front Leaders at the public meeting (From Left) V P Singh, M Karunanidhi, N T Rama Rao, EMS Namboothiripad and Upendra. (File | EPS)
NTR
South Indian film stars NT Rama Rao, Sivaji Ganesan and Akkineni Nageswara Rao (File | EPS)
NTR
Telugu Desam President N T Rama Rao before addressing the press conference in Bangalore met former Prime Minister V P Singh. (File | EPS)
NTR
P V Narasimha Rao bowing in front of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N T Rama Rao and his wife Parvathi. (File | EPS)
NTR
South Indian actress, singer, producer and director Bhanumathi with Telugu actors N T Rama Rao (Left) and Akkineni Nageswara Rao. (File | EPS)
NTR
Then Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao with political stalwarts. (File | EPS)
NTR
Former Andhra Pradesh CM NT Rama Rao seeking his wife's help to wear the garland, offered to them at a felicitation function held in New Delhi. (File | EPS)
NTR
'Superstar' Rajinikanth along with N T Rama Rao and Kannada actor Rajkumar. (File | EPS)
NTR
NT Rama Rao riding a bicycle. (File | EPS)
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NTR NTR photos NTR rare photos NTR rare images NTR images NTR pictures NTR rare pictures

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp