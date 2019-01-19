Home Galleries Nation

IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi

Published: 19th January 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2019 10:22 PM  

MegaOppositionRally- (Photo | PTI)
Over 15 opposition parties came together at the United India Rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on 19 January to strengthen their resolve to defeat the Modi-led BJP government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | PTI)
MegaOppositionRally-MamataBanerjee
Police said 500,000 people turned out for the massive 'Unite India' rally. Speeches were beamed on 20 giant screens to a sea of spectators waving the national tricolour flag and the banners of myriad opposition movements. Police said 5,000 officers were on standby for security. (Photo | PTI)
MegaOppositionRally-MamataBanerjee
The mega opposition rally --- held at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Grounds and attended by half a million people --- saw the participation of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Yadav, former union ministers Yashwant Singha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie, three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and HD Kumaraswamy; former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Gegong Apang, and DMK chief MK Stalin. (Photo | PTI)
MegaOppositionRally-MamataBanerjee
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (on left) said the coming together of the SP and the BSP has led to a wave of happiness in the country. Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy (in centre) and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu (right) urged people to carefully choose who they like to go with in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Also seen here is former PM HD Deve Gowda. (Photo | PTI)
MegaOppositionRally-MamataBanerjee
Akhilesh Yadav and Chandrababu Naidu greet each other at the mega opposition rally. (Photo | PTI)
MegaOppositionRally-MamataBanerjee
HD Kumaraswamy, Chandrababu Naidu, Farooq Abdullah and Shatrughan Sinha at the mega opposition rally. The rebel BJP leader attacked the GST and noteban scheme: 'Arun Shourie, LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi were not aware of demonetisation. Even the Finance Minister did not know. How then can it be called a decision made by the 'party'?' (Photo | PTI)
MegaOppositionRally-MamataBanerjee
Mamata Banerjee in conversation with Sharad Pawar and Mallikarjun Kharge. Congress veteran Kharge, who represented Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, made a plea to save the democracy, secular values and the Constitution of India which he said is being sabotaged by PM Modi and Amit Shah. (Photo | PTI)
MegaOppositionRally-MamataBanerjee
Rebel BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha as well as a few other opposition leaders targeted PM Modi's alleged silence on the Rafale deal at the mega rally. Other charges raised included the farmer crisis, schemes of the NDA government like demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, violence against Dalits and women, the mob lynchings, and the rising religious intolerance in the country. (Photo | PTI)
MegaOppositionRally-MamataBanerjee
DMK chief MK Stalin (on left) delivered a speech in Tamil, saying the May general elections will be the second freedom struggle for India. 'It is heartening to see a number of parties aligned here on the stage. Our only goal is to send the BJP government packing and save the country,' he said. (Photo | PTI)
MegaOppositionRally-MamataBanerjee
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah (on right, with Mallikarjun Kharge) called for a ban on Electronic Voting Machines. 'This machine is not there in any part of the world. The machine is used for theft (of votes) and we have seen this in elections. We should together move the Election Commission and approach the President on the issue and demand that this machine should be replaced with paper ballot,' he said. (Photo | PTI)
MegaOppositionRally-MamataBanerjee
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said at the rally that the leaders were assembled not for promoting their personal agendas but to fulfil the desires of the people, the farmers, the women and the Dalits of the country. Also seen in the photo is Chandrababu Naidu and Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
MegaOppositionRally-MamataBanerjee
In addition to the former and currently serving Chief Ministers, and other political bigwigs at the mega opposition rally, young leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar, Hardik Patel and Jignesh Mevani too were present. Hardik Patel said said while Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had given a call to fight against the 'goro' (Britishers) 'we are fighting against 'choro' (thieves).' (Photo | PTI)
MegaOppositionRally-MamataBanerjee
A visual of the massive crowd which gathered at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground. From hosting public reception for Soviet leaders Nikita Krushchev and Nikolai Bulganin to holding mammoth political rallies -- many of them on anti-central government planks, the 18th century colonial era venue is steeped in history. Today marked yet another historic event. (Photo | PTI)
TAGS
BJP Mamata Banerjee PM Modi Trinamool Congress 2019 Lok Sabha elections Anti BJP rally Federal Front Brigade Parade Ground Mega Opposition rally United India Rally 

