IN PHOTOS | Opposition leaders stand strong at Mamata's United India Rally, vow to oust Modi

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah (on right, with Mallikarjun Kharge) called for a ban on Electronic Voting Machines. 'This machine is not there in any part of the world. The machine is used for theft (of votes) and we have seen this in elections. We should together move the Election Commission and approach the President on the issue and demand that this machine should be replaced with paper ballot,' he said. (Photo | PTI)