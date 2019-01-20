Home Galleries Nation

Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019

Published: 20th January 2019 05:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 11:32 AM  

A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Lagat of Kenya cuts the tape to win the Mumbai Marathon 2019 as boxer Mary Kom receives him at the finishing line in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Boxer Mary Kom with the winners of the Indian Men's Group at Mumbai Marathon 2019 Nitendra Singh Rawat (2nd L) Gopi Thonakal (R) and Karan Singh (left) at the finishing line in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Participants during the start of the Mumbai Marathon 2019 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Participants seen on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link as they participate in the Mumbai Marathon 2019 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Actress Tara Sharma displays her fitness during the Mumbai Marathon 2019 in Mumbai Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Elite athletes participate in the Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Actress Tara Sharma takes selfies with actor Rahul Bose and other participants during the start of the Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
A group of participants dressed up to spread awareness messages on Me Too movement and women empowerment during the start of the Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Participants seen at SCMT during the Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PTI1_20_2019_000099B
Asian Games medallist Sudha Singh crosses the finish line to win the Tata Mumbai Marathon in the Indian Women's category in Mumbai Sunday Jan 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)
PTI1_20_2019_000030B
Elite athletes participate in the Mumbai Marathon 2019 in Mumbai Sunday Jan. 20 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai Marathon Cosmas Lagat Mumbai Marathon 2019 Worknesh Alemu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, center, congratulates India's Ambati Rayudu and Shikhar Darma after winning during the one-day international cricket match between New Zealand and India in Napier, New Zealand, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. | AP
Napier ODI: India too good for Kiwis, teach them a lesson in their own backyard
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp