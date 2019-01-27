Home Galleries Nation

Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions

Published: 27th January 2019 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 07:05 PM  

A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Artists performing near Red Fort during the event 'Bharat Parv' in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
The event will be open for people from 12 noon to 10 PM every day and the entry to the event will be free. However, the visitors will need an identity proof. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
The major highlights of this year are a replica of the Statue of Unity created by sculptor Shri Ram Vanji Suttar and a Gandhi Gram, in which 10 painting artists will create paintings on the theme of 'Ideology of Mahatma Gandhi'. (Photo | PTI)
Other highlights of this year's event are a display of the Republic Day parade tableaux, performances by the armed forces bands (static as well as dynamic), and a photo exhibition by the DAVP. (Photo | PTI)
The event will include IRCTC' promotions on special tourist trains and 'Jago Grahak Jago' Consumer Awareness campaign. It will also facilitate an exhibition-cum-sale of crafts items. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
The fourth edition of the six-day event began Saturday and is being organised by the ministry in collaboration with other central ministries and state governments. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp