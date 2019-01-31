Home Galleries Nation

Major fire at Hyderabad Exhibition Grounds, several stalls gutted

Published: 31st January 2019 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2019 01:02 PM  

A massive fire broke out at the All India Industrial exhibition (AIIE) or Numaish during the late hours of Wednesday sending panic waves among the thousands present. | PTI
Hundreds of make-shift stalls were charred down as several lakhs of property went up in flame. At least ten people were rushed to hospital following suffocation. (Vinay Madapu| EPS)
During the peak hours of around 8:30 p.m, a fire broke out at Mahesh Bank stall in the interiors of the exhibition. (Vinay Madapu| EPS)
With the shops located close to each other, the fire quickly spread across the parallel stretch. (Vinay Madapu| EPS)
Though the visitors were quick to rush out of the incidence of fire, few persons who were trying to protect their property suffered suffocation due to the increasing smoke emanating from the various kinds of materials that went up in flames. (Vinay Madapu| EPS)
The officials termed the fire accident serious in nature. A panic struck people have rushed out of the exhibition fearing asphyxiation resulting in a mild stampede-like situation at the entrance of the gate. (Vinay Madapu| EPS)
The state disaster response and fire services department have already deployed fire tenders to meet contingencies. However, the fire tenders could not seize fire as the spread was quick. (Vinay Madapu| EPS)
It may be noted that the grounds are spread across 23-acres and hosted for the period of more than 45 days. (Vinay Madapu| EPS)
More than 50,000 people are present at any given time at the exhibition grounds as people from all walks of life descend to witness the yearly once sale. (Vinay Madapu| EPS)
There were 19 fire tenders that were pressed to service and put down the flames. (Vinay Madapu| EPS)
