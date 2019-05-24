Home Galleries Nation

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha results: Here are all the winners

Published: 24th May 2019 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 02:46 PM  

Spectacular performance by the DMK-alliance made Tamil Nadu one of the few States to deny BJP even a single Lok Sabha seat in 2019. Here are all the winners from the state.
Spectacular performance by the DMK-alliance made Tamil Nadu one of the few States to deny BJP even a single Lok Sabha seat in 2019. Here are all the winners from the state. (Photos | Agencies)
Krishnagiri Lok Sabha constituency: A Chellakumar (Congress) - Vote margin: 1,56,756
Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency: H Vasantha (Congress) - Vote margin: 2,60,029
Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency: K Jayakumar (Congress) - Vote margin: 3,56,955
Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency: Karthi P Chidambaram (Congress) - Vote margin: 3,32,244
Arani Lok Sabha constituency: MK Vishnu Prasad (Congress) - Vote margin: 2,30,806
Tiruchy Lok Sabha constituency: Su Thirunavukkarasar (Congress) - Vote margin: 4,59,286
Puducherry Lok Sabha constituency: V Vaithilingam (Congress) - Vote margin: 1,97,025
Karur Lok Sabha constituency: Jothimani (Congress) - Vote margin: 4,20,546
Viruthunagar Lok Sabha constituency: Manickam Tagore (Congress) - Vote margin: 1,54,554
Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency: A Raja (DMK) - Vote margin: 2,05,823
Thiruvannamalai Lok Sabha constituency: CN Annadurai (DMK) - Vote margin: 3,04,187
Tenkasi Lok Sabha constituency: Danush M Kumar (DMK) - Vote margin: 1,20,286
Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency: Dayanidhi Maran (DMK) - Vote margin: 3,01,520
Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency: S Gnanathiraviam (DMK) - Vote margin: 1,85,457
Kallakurichi Lok Sabha constituency: D Gowtham Sigamani (DMK) - Vote margin: 3,99,919
Kancheepuram Lok Sabha constituency: G Selvam (DMK) - Vote margin: 2,86,632
Arakkonam Lok Sabha constituency: S Jagathrakshakan (DMK) - Vote margin: 3,29,956
Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency: Kalanithi Veerasamy (DMK) - Vote margin: 4,61,518
Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency: Kanimozhi (DMK) - Vote margin: 3,47,209
Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency: Pazhani Manickam (DMK) - Vote margin: 3,68,129
Salem Lok Sabha constituency: SR Parthiban (DMK) - Vote margin: 1,46,926
Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency: S Ramalingam (DMK) - Vote margin: 2,61,314
Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency: K Shanmugasundaram (DMK) - Vote margin: 1,73,359
Dharmapuri Lok Sabha constituency: Senthil Kumar (DMK) - Vote margin: 66,712
Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency: Thamizhachi Thangapandian (DMK) - Vote margin: 2,62,223
Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency: TR Baalu (DMK) - Vote margin: 5,08,506
Cuddalore Lok Sabha constituency: TRPS Ramesh TRPS Ramesh (DMK) - Vote margin: 1,43,983
Dindugal Lok Sabha constituency: P Velusamy (DMK) - Vote margin: 5,38,972
Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency: PR Natarajan (CPM) - Vote margin: 1,76,918
Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency: TR Pachamuthu (IJK) - Vote margin: 4,03,518
Perambalur Lok Sabha constituency: Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK) - Vote margin: 3,130
Villupuram Lok Sabha constituency: D Ravikumar (VCK) - Vote margin: 1,28,069
Tirupur Lok Sabha constituency: K Subbaraiyan (CPI) - Vote margin: 93,368
Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency: M Selvarasu (CPI) - Vote margin: 2,07,973
Erode Lok Sabha constituency: Ganesha Murthi (MDMK) - Vote margin: 2,10,618
Madurai Lok Sabha constituency: Su Venkatesan Vote margin: 1,39,395
Nammakal Lok Sabha constituency: AKP Sinraj (KMDK) - Vote margin: 2,65,151
Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency: K Navas Kani (IUML) - Vote margin: 1,25,077
Theni Lok Sabha constituency: P Raveendranath Kumar (AIADMK) - Vote margin: 71,084
