Explained: How well did star power work in Lok Sabha elections 2019?

Published: 25th May 2019 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2019 03:40 PM  

Riding on their celebrity power, several film and TV celebrities won seats to the 17th Lok Sabha. However, some new star entrants like Prakash Raj and Urmila Matondkar suffered big defeats as well.
Riding on their celebrity power, several film and TV celebrities won seats to the 17th Lok Sabha. However, some new star entrants like Prakash Raj and Urmila Matondkar suffered big defeats as well.
Sunny Deol and Hema Malini both registered victories despite the endless social media memes made during their election campaigns. Popular candidates Prakash Raj and Shatrughan Sinha suffered shock defeats.
Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan made it to the Parliament while the other actors-turned-netas - Urmila Matondkar, Jaya Prada, and Dinesh - were not so lucky.
While Moon Moon Sen's defeat was a major drawback for TMC, Mimi's win from Jadavpur was a boost. Babul Supriyo and Manoj Tiwari registered wins from important constituencies.
Poonam and Nikhil both lost in their maiden run while actress Nusrat Jahan and cricketer Gautam Gambhir won from their seats with high vote margins.
Sportspersons Vijender and Krishna got knocked out while Hans Raj Hans sang his way into the hearts of people. Comedian Bhagwat Mann will be the only AAP member in the Lok Sabha.
