Rehabilitated Olive Ridley turtles released back into sea by Chennai conservation group

Published: 26th May 2019 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2019 01:28 PM  

TREE Foundation, a Chennai-based environment organisation on Saturday released three turtles under their protection back to the sea. The turtles were found from different shores across Chennai with chopped-off flippers and other injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
1 / 10
All the three turtles were being rehabilitated at the TREE Foundation’s Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre and were given correct medical and nutritional support and care. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
2 / 10
The rescued turtles are taken to the Tamil Nadu Veterinary College, Vepery, as soon as they have been stabilised. They are x-rayed and given a thorough examination for any internal injuries. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
3 / 10
They are then administered the necessary treatment and medications to aid in their speedy recovery. They are placed in spacious tanks with salt water and fed daily with a healthy diet consisting of fish, squid, crabs and shrimp. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
4 / 10
The turtles were released off the coast of Periya Neelankarai in the presence of Inspector General S. Paramesh, PTM, TM, Commander Indian Coast Guard (Region East); Mr. G. Naga Sathish IFS, District Forest Officer, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu ; Dr. P. Dhandapani, Retired Deputy Director, Zoological Survey of India, Honorary Expert Advisor for TREE Foundation, Sea Turtle Protection Force Members and members from TREE Foundation. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
5 / 10
The first turtle Sara, a young olive ridley was found stranded in a dehydrated state along the Periya Neelangarai beach on 4th March 2017 during the regular night patrol by Pugalarasan STPF. She was found with her left fore flipper cut off and also had an injury on the left eye too. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
6 / 10
The second turtle Samudhara, an adult female turtle was found stranded along the shore of Alambarai Kuppam beach, on 1st December 2017 by Govind and Pream the STPF. She was found in a weak state with her front left flipper chopped off. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
7 / 10
If the rescuers had not found them, these turtles would have died on the beaches where they stranded. Now these creatures are getting a second chance at life. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
8 / 10
The release of the rehabilitated turtles is always planned during the fishing ban (April 1st to May 31st) to give enough time for the turtles to adjust in the ocean with no harm from humans. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
9 / 10
The turtles are expected to survive in their natural habitat even without the lost flippers as they have learned to swim without the lost flipper. (Photo | Sunish Surendran, EPS)
10 / 10
