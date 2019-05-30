Home Galleries Nation

Down Memory Lane: How Express covered the oath-taking ceremonies of India's Prime Ministers

Published: 30th May 2019 07:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2019 08:46 PM  

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as the Prime Minister of India for the second consecutive term on 30 May 2019, let's take a look at how The New Indian Express covered the oath-taking ceremonies of some of India's former Prime Ministers.
14 January 1980: President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy administered the swearing-in ceremony of Indira Gandhi who will become Prime Minister for the fourth time. Mrs Gandhi, after the ceremony, said that, 'Divisive urges should be tempered with the spirit of conciliation. Malice and the politics of hate are self-destructive.'
26 March 1977: President BD Jatti was the President when Morarji Desai took oath as the Prime Minister. Desai took charge as the PM following the Emergency in India. During his long career in politics, he held many important posts including Chief Minister of Bombay State, Home Minister, Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of India.
3 December 1989: President R Venkataraman administered the swearing-in of Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Sing (VP Singh) as he formed the second non-Congress-I government with a five-party National Front. VP Singh was chosen as the Prime Minister in the Janata Dal Parliamentary party meeting and Mr Devi Lal, who made a quick side step for the majority's unanimous choice VP Singh, was subsequently named the Deputy Prime Minister.
11 November 1990: Chandra Shekhar was sworn in as the Prime Minister by the then President R Venkatraman. Post the swearing-in ceremony, the PM said his first task would be to give the healing touch and end the prevailing strife referring to the simmering communal tensions in the wake of the heightened Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid controversy.
2 June 1996: HD Deve Gowda was sworn in as Prime Minister by President Shankar Dayal Sharma. With this government, India entered the coalition era, comprising five parties backed by a 13-group United Front led by the Janata Dal, supported by the 134-member strong Congress(I) from the outside. This leaves this government with the most unrepresentative ministry with only 6 states getting a space in the cabinet. Unlike the previous times, the cabinet was not selected by the PM but was left to the heads of the regional party.
21 May 2009: Manmohan Singh took oath as Prime Minister for the second consecutive term along with 19 ministerial colleagues. UPA-II two had new alliance partners along with big names like Sharad Pawar and Mamata Banerjee being given cabinet portfolios.
