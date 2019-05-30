Down Memory Lane: How Express covered the oath-taking ceremonies of India's Prime Ministers

2 June 1996: HD Deve Gowda was sworn in as Prime Minister by President Shankar Dayal Sharma. With this government, India entered the coalition era, comprising five parties backed by a 13-group United Front led by the Janata Dal, supported by the 134-member strong Congress(I) from the outside. This leaves this government with the most unrepresentative ministry with only 6 states getting a space in the cabinet. Unlike the previous times, the cabinet was not selected by the PM but was left to the heads of the regional party.

6 / 7