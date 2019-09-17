Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college rolls back ‘knee-length kurtis only’ rule after students protest

On August 1, the college had sent out a circular to the students stating that only Kurtis that were long enough to cover their knees were deemed appropriate on the college premises. While this wasn’t received well by the students, it was looked past until recently, when a video of female security personnel — appointed a week ago — tugging at a student’s kurti and yanking her to ‘check’ her clothes surfaced. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

