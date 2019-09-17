Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college rolls back ‘knee-length kurtis only’ rule after students protest

Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
One-third of large firms not yet planned to switch to new tax regime: Crisil survey
India's services exports up by 10 per cent in August at USD 18.24 billion; imports rise 16 per cent
IMF slashes India's GDP growth projection to 6.1 per cent for 2019
Like a pickpocket, Modi diverts attention from issues: Rahul Gandhi
Swacch posters in Tamil missing at Tiruchi railway station, English messages confuse passengers
IMF revises India's growth projection to 6.1 per cent in 2019