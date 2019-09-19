Home Galleries Nation

Transport strike against amended MV Act brings Delhi to a standstill

Published: 19th September 2019 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2019 04:57 PM  

A driver sleeps in his autorickshaw outside New Delhi Railway Station as most of the taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads due to transport strike called by the United Front of Transport Associations (UFTA) against various provisions of the amended Motor Vehicles act, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
The UFTA is demanding the withdrawal of the steep hike in road traffic penalties and certain other provisions of the new Motor Vehicles Act. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Auto rickshaws parked at the Ramlila Maidan during the strike. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Passengers face difficulties outside New Delhi Railway Station as most taxis and auto-rickshaws remained off the roads. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A man walks in front of auto-rickshaws seen parked along a road, during transport strike in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Protesters stop commercial vehicles during their one-day transport strike at Anand Vihar area in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Not only office-goers, parents too had a hard time while taking their children to schools on Thursday morning. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Metro came as a breather for the harried commuters. The Delhi Transport Corporation buses also were plying on the roads easing the pain of the commuters. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
