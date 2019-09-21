Home Galleries Nation

Youth worldwide call for action on climate change, here's how India responded

Throughout the world Friday, young people banded together to demand that world leaders headed to a United Nations summit in New York step up their efforts to combat climate change. IN PIC: A scene from the protest organised in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The demonstrations , held from Canberra to Kabul to Paris to New York, were inspired in part by the activism of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg , who over the past year has staged weekly demonstrations urging governments to take action to save the environment. IN PIC: A campaigner holds a placard infront of the Bangalore Town Hall. (Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
From Berlin to Boston, Kampala to Kiribati, Seoul to Sao Paulo, protesters brandished signs with slogans including 'There is no planet B' and 'Make The Earth Great Again.' IN PIC: School children shout slogans in front of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
The world has warmed about 1 degree Celsius (1.8 Fahrenheit) since before the Industrial Revolution, and scientists have attributed more than 90 percent of the increase to emissions of heat-trapping gases from fuel-burning and other human activity. IN PIC: A picture from the protest held at Peoples plaza Neckalace road in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Scientists have warned that global warming will subject Earth to rising seas and more heat waves, droughts, powerful storms, flooding and other problems, and that some have already started manifesting themselves. IN PIC: School childrenjoing the campaign in Kochi Durbar hall ground (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Friday's movement was billed as the biggest ever protest against the threat posed to the planet by rising temperatures. IN PIC: A child holding an anti-plastic placard during the march in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar, EPS)
Organisers 350.org said Friday's rallies were the start of 5,800 protests across 163 countries over the next week. IN PIC: Students participating in the New Delhi rally. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
