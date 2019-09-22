Home Galleries Nation

Climate Strike: Chennaiites shoulder responsibility to spread awareness at Elliot's Beach rally

Published: 22nd September 2019 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2019 03:22 PM  

Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday.
Hundreds of people throng to Elliot's Beach to hold a peaceful rally spreading awareness against Climate Change and urging government to act against it in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
1 / 10
'What value does your money and my dreams have on a dead planet?' reads a poster by one of the protesting residents.
'What value does your money and my dreams have on a dead planet?' reads a poster by one of the protesting residents. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
2 / 10
A plethora of posters and banners flood the streets of Besant Nagar urging governments, requisite authorities all over the world to act on climate change now.
A plethora of posters and banners flood the streets of Besant Nagar urging governments, requisite authorities all over the world to act on climate change now. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
3 / 10
'Say no to fast fashion', reads another poster raising awareness on the importance of sustainable fashion in preserving the Earth's ecosystem.
'Say no to fast fashion', reads another poster raising awareness on the importance of sustainable fashion in preserving the Earth's ecosystem. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
4 / 10
US President Donald Trump's famous inaction on policies to act on climate change has not sat down well with residents not only in the US but all over the world.
US President Donald Trump's famous inaction on policies to act on climate change has not sat down well with residents not only in the US but all over the world. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
5 / 10
Environmentally conscientious citizens raise the most important question in the global climate crisis.
Environmentally conscientious citizens raise the most important question in the global climate crisis. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
6 / 10
A youth addresses the protesters and spreads awareness about how one can combat the imminent crisis.
A youth addresses the protesters and spreads awareness about how one can combat the imminent crisis. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
7 / 10
'Earth is not an enemy you want to have. Befriend the Earth now!'
'Earth is not an enemy you want to have. Befriend the Earth now!' (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
8 / 10
Posters raising questions on ocean pollution, that also contributes to the degeneration of the ecosystem were also seen at the rally, 'Where are our fishes?' one poster read.
Posters raising questions on ocean pollution, that also contributes to the degeneration of the ecosystem were also seen at the rally, 'Where are our fishes?' one poster read. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
9 / 10
The time to act on climate change is now.
The time to act on climate change is now. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
10 / 10
