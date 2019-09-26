Home Galleries Nation

Happy birthday Manmohan Singh: Here are some rare photos of the former PM

Published: 26th September 2019 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 02:42 PM  

As former PM Manmohan Singh turns 87, let us take a look at some of the very rare photos of the Congress veteran.
1 / 19
Then PM Manmohan Singh at his office. (File Photo | EPS)
2 / 19
Then FM PM Manmohan Singh at a press conference. (File Photo | EPS)
3 / 19
Then FM Manmohan Singh giving the final touches to the Budget papers. (File Photo | PTI)
4 / 19
Then FM Manmohan Singh leaving his office to produce the general Budget of the year 1995. (File Photo | EPS)
5 / 19
Then FM Manmohan Singh receiving Robert Rubin, the US Secretary of Treasury at the airport. (File Photo | EPS)
6 / 19
Then Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission of India, Manmohan Singh, inaugurating the 3rd Yojana Editors' Conference in New Delhi. The Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Shri Ajit Panja is also seen. (File Photo | EPS)
7 / 19
PM Manmohan Singh arrives in Vnukovo Airport in Moscow. (File Photo | AP)
8 / 19
Then Union Minister Indrajit Gupta with PM Manmohan Singh. (File Photo | EPS)
9 / 19
Then Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit with former FM Manmohan Singh and thespian Dilip Kumar during Singh's campaign for Lok Sabha elections in New Delhi in 1999. (File Photo | PTI)
10 / 19
Then PM Manmohan Singh and CM BS Yeddyurappa resent flooded area airel sevey at Raichur. (File Photo | EPS)
11 / 19
Then PM Manmohan Singh and Opposition leader LK Advani greet each other during the birth anniversary celebrations of Pandit Motilal Nehru at Parliament House in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
12 / 19
Then PM Manmohan Singh meets US President Barack Obama during their meeting in advance of the Nuclear Security Summit, at Blair House, in Washington. (File Photo | PTI)
13 / 19
Actor Rajinikanth speaks after receiving award from then PM Dr Manmohan Singh during the NDTV Indian of the Year Award ceremony in New Delhi. (file Photo | PTI)
14 / 19
Then PM Manmohan Singh cuts a cake on his 79th birthday on board Air India One on his way from New York to Frankfurt. (File Photo | PTI)
15 / 19
Then PM Manmohan Singh and Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah with their spouses Gursharan Kaur and Pengiran Anak Saleha at the Gala Dinner ahead of 23rd ASEAN Summit and Related Summits. (File Photo | PTI)
16 / 19
PM Narendra Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi during Dussehra celebrations at Subhash Maidan in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
17 / 19
PM Narendra Modi speaks with former PM Manmohan Singh during a dinner hosted in Russian President Putin's honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
18 / 19
Former President APJ Abdul Kalam with former PM Manmohan Singh and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi in May 2004. (File Photo | PTI)
19 / 19
