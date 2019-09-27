Home Galleries Nation

IN PICS | The agonizing story of three Kanchi Mutt elephants caught in a tug of war

Published: 27th September 2019 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2019 02:18 PM  

Elephants, Elephant Care Facility, Tree Foundation, Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam
Sandhya, Jayanthi and Indumathi, spotted on their routine morning walk on September 26. Owned by Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam, they were temporary residents of Tree Foundation's Elephant Care Facility. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
1 / 13
The female jumbos were given a cold bath after the walk, scrubbing the mud of their nails, back and trunk can take up to 30 minutes.
The female jumbos were given a cold bath after the walk. Scrubbing the mud of their nails, back and trunk can take up to 30 minutes. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
2 / 13
Nestled in the forests of Marakkanam, Sandhya, Jayanthi and Indu have been living chain-free with 'elefriends 101' for the past three and a half years.
Nestled in the forests of Marakkanam, Sandhya, Jayanthi and Indu have been living chain-free with 'Elefriends 101' for the past three and a half years. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
3 / 13
In 2016, based on the request from temple authorities who could no longer look after the jumbos, Forest Department granted permission to shift them to ECF of Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (WRRC) and TREE Foundation in Marakkanam for medical care and specialised treatment for a period of three months.
In 2016, based on a request from temple authorities who could no longer look after the jumbos, the forest department granted permission to shift them to the ECF of the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (WRRC) and TREE Foundation in Marakkanam for medical care and specialised treatment for a period of three months. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
4 / 13
Seen here is just one of the ways in which the shelter adds exercise into their lifestyle. The move mimics reality in the wild where an elephant would feed off of tree branches.
This is just one of the ways in which the shelter adds exercise to their lifestyle. The move mimics reality in the wild where an elephant would feed off tree branches. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
5 / 13
NGOs claim they were spending Rs 3.40 lakh per month operating ECF. The Kanchi mutt would send Rs 50,000 per month towards maintenance. As per the order from Chief Wildlife Warden, the Kanchi mutt will have to pay the annual maintenance charges to the District Forest Officer, Trichy Division.
NGOs claim they were spending Rs 3.40 lakh per month operating the ECF. The Kanchi mutt would send Rs 50,000 per month towards maintenance. As per the order from the Chief Wildlife Warden, the Kanchi mutt will have to pay the annual maintenance charges to the District Forest Officer, Trichy Division, where the elephants are being translocated to. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
6 / 13
Though the permission to house them was granted to ECF initially only for three months, multiple extensions were given. But On January 3, 2018, after expiry of permission, necessary orders for transfer were issued as per the conditions detailed in Tamil Nadu Captive Elephant (Management and Maintenance) Rules.
Though the permission to house them was granted to ECF initially only for three months, multiple extensions were given. But on January 3, 2018, after expiry of permission, necessary orders for transfer were issued as per the conditions detailed in the Tamil Nadu Captive Elephant (Management and Maintenance) Rules. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
7 / 13
Who can possess a captive elephant? Indian Elephants are protected under Schedule – I (Part - II) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and every person who possess any captive elephant should necessarily have the ownership certificate issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden under Section 42 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 after due declaration under Section 40 by the concerned individual and the certificate of ownership is issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden after ensuring that the individual has adequate facilities for housing, maintenance and upkeep of the animal.
Who can possess a captive elephant? Indian elephants are protected under Schedule – I (Part - II) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and every person who possesses any captive elephant should necessarily have the ownership certificate issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden under Section 42 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 after due declaration under Section 40 by the concerned individual and the certificate of ownership is issued by the Chief Wildlife Warden after ensuring that the individual has adequate facilities for housing, maintenance and upkeep of the animal. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
8 / 13
On September 19, Madras High Court ordered Forest Department to translocate the elephants within four weeks.
On September 19, the Madras High Court ordered the forest department to translocate the elephants within four weeks. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
9 / 13
Their otherwise pleasant 26th morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation for shifting them to newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre.
Their otherwise pleasant morning took a traumatic turn as forest department officials launched a pre-dawn operation to shift them to the newly-opened Trichy elephant rehabilitation centre. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
10 / 13
Authorities used force, heavy machinery and bullhooks allegedly to gain control over the jumbos before loading them on to the specially designed vehicles.
Authorities used force, heavy machinery and bullhooks allegedly to gain control over the jumbos before loading them on to the specially designed vehicles. (Photo | G Pattabiraman, EPS)
11 / 13
What took everyone by surprise was forest department's uncharacteristic urgency in carrying out the operation, which 'traumatised' the , pachyderms.
What took everyone by surprise was the forest department's uncharacteristic urgency in carrying out the operation, which 'traumatised' the pachyderms. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
12 / 13
'These three elephants have lived a chain-free life for past three years. We treated them with utmost care. There has been remarkable progress in their mental and physical conditioning, but they must be shattered with the kind of abuse that was inflicted upon. We pleaded forest officials to give us a week to prepare the elephants for translocation, but they were in no mood to listen,' AS Ramesh, ECF centre manager said.
'These three elephants have lived a chain-free life for the past three years. We treated them with utmost care. There has been remarkable progress in their mental and physical conditioning, but they must be shattered with the kind of abuse inflicted upon them. We pleaded with forest officials to give us a week to prepare the elephants for translocation, but they were in no mood to listen,' AS Ramesh, ECF centre manager, said. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
13 / 13
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
animal cruelty Tamil Nadu forest department Tamil Nadu elephants Marakkanam elephants
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Scientist, president, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble president was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his seven inspiring and bestselling books(Express Photo Service)
APJ Abdul Kalam's 88th Birth Anniversary: Saluting India’s Missile Man
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by many on social media for being elegant and suited to Pakistani culture. What was striking in Kate's fashion choices was the resemblance they bore to her mother-in-law late Princess Diana's clothes during her Pakistan trips. Check out all the photos here. (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton channels Lady Diana on first official Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp