IN PICS | The agonizing story of three Kanchi Mutt elephants caught in a tug of war

'These three elephants have lived a chain-free life for the past three years. We treated them with utmost care. There has been remarkable progress in their mental and physical conditioning, but they must be shattered with the kind of abuse inflicted upon them. We pleaded with forest officials to give us a week to prepare the elephants for translocation, but they were in no mood to listen,' AS Ramesh, ECF centre manager, said. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

