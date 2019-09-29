Home Galleries Nation

India gears up for Durga Puja celebrations

Published: 29th September 2019 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2019 04:38 PM  

An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad.
An artisan gives finishing touches to an idol of Goddess Durga for sale ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad.
1 / 9
The idols are being prepared for worship venues for the festival that begins first week of October.
The idols are being prepared for worship venues for the festival that begins first week of October.
2 / 9
While ‘Kaash’ flowers grow abundantly near lakes, they also signify the arrival of Goddess Durga with the ten-day celebrations across Hyderabad, which will soon see a huge footfall in the pandals.
While 'Kaash' flowers grow abundantly near lakes, they also signify the arrival of Goddess Durga with the ten-day celebrations across Hyderabad, which will soon see a huge footfall in the pandals.
3 / 9
There are nearly four lakh Bengalis in Hyderabad who are employed in different sectors ranging from IT, hospitality, banking, finance, education and more.
There are nearly four lakh Bengalis in Hyderabad who are employed in different sectors ranging from IT, hospitality, banking, finance, education and more.
4 / 9
A vendor removes the cover from an idol of Goddess Durga to display to customers ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad.
A vendor removes the cover from an idol of Goddess Durga to display to customers ahead of Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad.
5 / 9
Keyes High School, Secunderabad and Bengalee Samity Domalguda are renowned for showcasing splendid idols of Goddess Durga.
Keyes High School, Secunderabad and Bengalee Samity Domalguda are renowned for showcasing splendid idols of Goddess Durga.
6 / 9
The pandals are elaborate, the deities sparkling with the craftsmanship of artistes based in Kumartuli, Kolkata.
The pandals are elaborate, the deities sparkling with the craftsmanship of artistes based in Kumartuli, Kolkata.
7 / 9
A clay idol of goddess Durga has a mask on to raise awareness on environmental pollution at a makeshift worship venue in Kolkata.
A clay idol of goddess Durga has a mask on to raise awareness on environmental pollution at a makeshift worship venue in Kolkata.
8 / 9
A laborer prepares a makeshift worship venue of goddess Durga highlighting environmental pollution and saving water in Kolkata.
A laborer prepares a makeshift worship venue of goddess Durga highlighting environmental pollution and saving water in Kolkata.
9 / 9
