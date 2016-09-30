Home Galleries Sport

A sneak-peek into the practice session ahead of the Malaysian Grand Prix 2016

Published: 30th September 2016 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2016 12:22 PM  

Malaysia_F1_GP_Auto_R_Seng_(8)
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel of Germany, waits in his car before the trial race for the F1 Grand Prix at the Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia due September 30. (Photo | AP)
Malaysia_F1_GP_Auto_R_Seng
"Force India" driver Sergio Perez of Mexico, manoeuvres his car during the practice session. (Photo | AP)
Malaysia_F1_GP_Auto_R_Seng_(1)
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain, makes a sharp turn during the trail session, and looks to get ahead of his teammate Nico Rosberg. (Photo | AP)
Malaysia_F1_GP_Auto_R_Seng_(2)
McLaren driver Jenson Button of Britain, drives his car out of his team garage just in time for his practice race. (Photo | AP)
Malaysia_F1_GP_Auto_R_Seng_(5)
Mechanics work on the Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton"s car as he made his first pit-stop in the race. (Photo | AP)
Malaysia_F1_GP_Auto_R_Seng_(6)
"Toro Rosso" driver Carlos Sainz Jr. of Spain, waits in his car before the race commenced. (Photo | AP)
Malaysia_F1_GP_Auto_R_Seng_(7)
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of Netherlands, steers his car out of his team garage after making a pit-stop. (Photo | AP)
Malaysia_F1_GP_Auto_R_Seng_(9)
Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg of Germany, will grab all eyes for the main race after he left his mark in the recent races. (Photo | AP)
Malaysia_F1_GP_Auto_R_Seng_(10)
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel makes a turn during the practice race, and it seems this German will be looking forward to win this year"s Malaysian GP. (Photo | AP)
Malaysia_F1_GP_Auto_R_Seng_(11)
"Haas" driver Esteban Gutierrez of Mexico, speeds ahead for a few moments during the first practice session. (Photo | AP)
Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp