Home Galleries Sport

ICC Champions Trophy: India hammers South Africa to enter semifinals

Published: 12th June 2017 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2017 02:24 PM  

De_Kock-AP
India's player celebrate taking the wicket of South Africa's Quinton de Kock, right, during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and South Africa at The Oval cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 11, 2017. | AP
Amla-AP
India's players celebrate taking the wicket of South Africa's Hashim Amla during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and South Africa at The Oval cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 11, 2017. | AP
Dhawan-AP
India's Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and South Africa at The Oval cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 11, 2017. | AP
Imran_Tahir-AP
South Africa's Imran Tahir appeals for LBW unsuccessfully during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and South Africa at The Oval cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 11, 2017. | AP
Du_Plessis-AP
South Africa's Faf du Plessis plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and South Africa at The Oval cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 11, 2017. | AP
Indian_Team-AP_2
India's Yuvraj Singh plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and South Africa at The Oval cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 11, 2017. | AP
kOHLI-AP_2
India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and South Africa at The Oval cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 11, 2017. | AP
Indian_Team-AP
India's captain Virat Kohli,right, shakes hands with South Africa's players after the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and South Africa at The Oval cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 11, 2017. | AP
kOHLI-AP_2
India's captain Virat Kohli, right, and India's Shikhar Dhawan add runs during the ICC Champions Trophy match between India and South Africa at The Oval cricket ground in London, Sunday, June 11, 2017. | AP
Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India South Africa ICC Champions Trophy United Kingdom Oval India Blue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp