Home Galleries Sport

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Less-remembered ODI tons of the Indian skipper

Published: 05th November 2017 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2018 02:59 PM  

107 against Sri Lanka in 2009: In 24th December 2009, Sri Lanka took on India at the fourth ODI of the five-match series in Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Chasing 316 to win, India were guided by Kohli's maiden ODI hundred (107 runs in 114 deliveries) and Gautam Gambhir's (150* in 137 balls). The 224-run fourth wicket partnership between the two helped the home side to win the game by seven wickets.| AP
102 against Bangladesh in Dhaka, 2010: In 2010 January, India decided to rest Sachin Tendulkar in the tri-series against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. This gave Kohli the oppurtunity to feature in all the five games. After scoring 171 runs in the first three games, Kohli registered his second ODI hundred when India took on Bangladesh in January 11. Chasing 248 to win, then 22-year-old Kohli guided the Indian innings with a 95-ball knock of 102. India won by four wickets. The Delhi lad finished the tournament with 275 runs in five games. | AP
118 against Aussies in Visakhapatnam: In October 20, 2010, India and Australia faced each other in Vizag for the second game of the three-match ODI series. Chasing 290 to win, Kohli's 121-ball 118 helped India to snatch a spectacular five-wicket victory. This was also the Master Chaser's first ODI hundred against Aussies, starting the tale of intense rivalry between the two. | AP
India-PTI_8
105 against New Zealand in Guwahati: The Indian team, without its big guns Sehwag, Tendulkar and Dhoni took on the Kiwis for a five-match ODI series during November-December 2010. In the first match at Guwahati on November 28, Kohli's 105 helped India to put up a challenging target of 277, chasing which Kiwis were bowled out for 236. It was a back-to-back hundred for the Delhi dasher after the 110 against Aussies in Vizag. | PTI
100 in World Cup debut Vs Bangladesh: The 2011 ICC World Cup opening game between India Vs Bangladesh in Dhaka's Mirpur Stadium was best remembered for Virender Sehwag's 140-ball 175. But for Virat Kohli, it was a match to remember, as he became the only Indian to score a hundred in World Cup debut. His 83-ball 100* consisted of eight boundaries and two sixes. India won the match by 87 runs. | PTI
107 against England in Cardiff: The 2011 tour of England was a forgettable for Indians, as they were not only whitewashed 0-4 in Test matches, but also failed to win two closely fought ODIs of the five-match series. The fifth ODI in Cardiff, which was the last game for Rahul Dravid in coloured clothing, saw Kohli playing another masterclass knock of 107. The innings studded with nine boundaries and a six, saw an unfortunate ending as Kohli landed on his stumps, while trying to play a backfoot drive off Graeme Swann. Unlike the previous knocks, this ended on a loosing cause as England won the game by six wickets under Duckworth-Lewis method. | AP
Kohli-AP_4
112 against England in Feroz Shah Kotla 2011: England, after thrashing India 3-0 in the five-match ODI series back at home in earlier 2011, got a 0-5 return gift from the MS Dhoni's men when they toured subcontinent in October that year. In the second ODI at New Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Kohli's 98-ball 112 highlighted India's dominating eight-wicket win over Alastair Cook's side, while chasing 238 to win. | AP
Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli India captain Virat Kohli Turns 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp