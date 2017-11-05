Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Less-remembered ODI tons of the Indian skipper

107 against England in Cardiff: The 2011 tour of England was a forgettable for Indians, as they were not only whitewashed 0-4 in Test matches, but also failed to win two closely fought ODIs of the five-match series. The fifth ODI in Cardiff, which was the last game for Rahul Dravid in coloured clothing, saw Kohli playing another masterclass knock of 107. The innings studded with nine boundaries and a six, saw an unfortunate ending as Kohli landed on his stumps, while trying to play a backfoot drive off Graeme Swann. Unlike the previous knocks, this ended on a loosing cause as England won the game by six wickets under Duckworth-Lewis method. | AP