Home Galleries Sport

English Premier League: Manchester City thrashes Arsenal, Chelsea edges past Mourinho's United

Published: 06th November 2017 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2017 11:40 AM  

Chelsea-AP_4
Manchester United's Marouane Fellaini, left, and Chelsea's Antonio Ruediger challenge for the ball. Mourinho sent on Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini, yet there was little threat from United until Fellaini squandered their last chance, shooting straight at Courtois in the closing minutes. | AP
Chelsea-AP_5
Chelsea's Tiemoue Bakayoko, left, Manchester United's Eric Bailly, right, and Manchester United's Ander Herrera challenge for the ball. Tiemoue Bakayoko was equally profligate at the other end, the Chelsea midfielder firing wide from Davide Zappacosta's cross. | AP
Chelsea-AP_3
Chelsea's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois makes a save against United. United should have been ahead themselves in the match when Ashley Young's cross exposed early fault lines in Conte's revamped defence, but the unmarked Marcus Rashford headed over from close range. | AP
Chelsea-AP_2
In need of a fast start to set the tone, Chelsea thought they'd taken the lead when Marcos Alonso's cross was turned into his own net by United defender Phil Jones, only for referee Anthony Taylor to disallow the goal for a push by Morata. | AP
Chelsea-AP
Chelsea's Alvaro Morata, centre, vies for the ball with Manchester United's Eric Bailly, left, and Manchester United's Antonio Valencia, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Morata scored the game's only goal. | AP
City-AP_4
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero scores his side's second goal of the game. Aguero received a blue boot trophy in an on-pitch presentation before the game after breaking the club's scoring record in midweek. By slotting home his penalty off the post, he moved onto 179 goals for the club since joining in 2011. | AP
City-AP_5
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with teammate Leroy Sane. This victory came four days after City's 4-2 win over Napoli in the Champions League. They now head into the latest international break with its unbeaten start intact, and another major rival defeated. | AP
City-AP
Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, left, and Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac battle for the ball. Arsenal recovered only once, thanks to substitute Alexandre Lacazette's strike through goalkeeper Ederson Moraes' legs. | AP
City-AP_2
Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, left, and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, battle for the ball watched by Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, centre. De Bruyne lashed in a 19th-minute opener for City, before second-half goals by Sergio Aguero — from the penalty spot — and substitute Gabriel Jesus took the team's tally to 38 in 11 league games. | AP
City-AP_3
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero, left, shoots the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at Etihad stadium, Manchester, England. | AP
Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alvaro Morata Chelsea striker Jose Mourinho Manchester United Manchester City Arsenal English Premier League

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp