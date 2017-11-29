Home Galleries Sport

More than a club: FC Barcelona completes 117 years

Published: 29th November 2017 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 02:43 PM  

Screenshot
FC Barcelona, one of the widely supported football club was founded today 117 years ago and is still going strong producing some world class football players. (Photo: Screenshot/Twitter @FCBarcelona)
Joan Gamper founded the club FC Barcelona on the 29th of November 1899 and was five times president of the club between 1908 and 1925, Gamper has also passed into the Club's history as Barça's first real important figure. (Photo: Screenshot/ Futbol club Barcelona website)
insta
The club is the symbol of Catalan people and has the motto 'Més que un club', meaning 'more than a club'. FCB is the second most valuable sports team in the world and second most richest football club in the world. (Photo: Instagram/@fcbarcelona)
The club boasts of having produced legends of football. Diego Armando Maradona who was considered the best player in the world in the 1980s, and one of the greatest of all time, belonged to FCB before leaving for Napoli, another football club. (Photo: AP)
Another legend, Ronaldinho's arrival in 2003 helped Barcelona get their declining reputation back on track. Ronaldo de Assís Moreira ‘Ronaldinho’ the Brazilian striker joined the Club and changed its history forever. In his five seasons at the club he became one its greatest ever footballers and made a decisive contribution to winning two League titles and the Champions League. (Photo: AP)
Screenshot001
Barcelona has many awards to its credit including 24 La Liga, 29 Copa del Rey, 12 Supercopa de España. In international club football, Barcelona has won twenty European and World titles — four UEFA Champions League titles and one European Cup, a record four UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, a shared record five UEFA Super Cup, a record three Inter-Cities Fairs Cup and a record three FIFA Club World Cup. IN PIC: FC Barcelona's coach Ernesto Valverde takes part in a training session at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi. (Photo: AP)
Spain_Soccer_La_Liga_Math_(1)0
Lionel Messi, who has the most goals scored in the FIFA Club World Cup is the star of the FCB club. From a young age Messi enrolled in Barcelona's youth academy at La Masia, at age 13 and since then has been associated with the club making records after records. (Photo: AP)
Screenshot003
The club is also actively involved in social causes and has many academies promoting young talent. IN PIC: Barcelona's shirt against Real Betis paying tribute to the victims of the terrorist attacks in (Photo: Instagram/@fcbarcelona)
Spain_Messi_Golden_Sh_Math
IN PIC: Lionel Messi poses with his his fourth Golden Shoe award after receiving his fourth Golden Shoe award for leading all of Europe's leagues in scoring last season in Barcelona, Spain. Messi scored 37 goals in the Spanish league last season. It was the fourth time the Barcelona forward has received the honor. (Photo: AP)
Screenshot002
The club has the largest social media following for any sports teams. IN PIC: The grid with jersey number of all the players in the club.(Photo: Instagram/@fcbarcelona)
