Happy birthday Ajit Agarkar: Here are some rare snaps of the former Indian cricketer

Published: 04th December 2018 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 11:47 AM  

Ajit Agarkar
Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar during his younger days. (File | Agency)
Ajit Agarkar
Indian cricketers (from left) Mohammed Azharuddin, Harbhajan Singh and Ajit Agarkar during a practice session. (File | EPS)
Ajit Agarkar
Ajit Agarkar during the practice session. (File | EPS)
Ajit Agarkar
Sanjay Bangar, Virendra Shewag and Ajit Agarkar arriving at the coaching camp at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. (File | Agency)
Ajit Agarkar
Ajit Agarkar, Amol Muzumdar and Paras Mhambrey at the Wankhede stadium. (File | EPS)
Ajit Agarkar
Ajit Agarkar in a press meet. (File | Agency)
Ajit Agarkar
Mumbai's Sachin Tendulkar and Ajit Agarkar pose with the trophy after winning the Ranji Trophy Cricket Tournament finals against Saurashtra in 2013. (File | PTI)
Ajit Agarkar
Mumbai's Ajit Agarkar celebrates his century against Services during the 2013 Ranji Trophy semis. (File | PTI)
Ajit Agarkar
Former cricketers Zaheer Khan and Ajit Agarkar attend the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Ajit Agarkar
Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar and cricketer Ajit Agarkar (L) during Sports Journalists Association of Mumbai's Annual Awards Function. (File | PTI)
